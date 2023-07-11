Home

Tom Holland Opens Up About His Sobriety Journey, Shares Benefits Of Quitting Alcohol

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has spilled the beans about his struggle with alcohol and how hard it was for him to quit drinking. He also spoke about the benefits of not consuming liquor and how it impacted him.

Tom Holland was last seen in The Crowded Room. (Credits: Instagram)

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Holland is known for his works in the Spider-Man franchise. The actor has spilled the beans about his decision to give up drinking. In the latest episode of the “On Purpose” podcast with Jay Shetty, Tom Holland shared that he quit drinking alcohol in January 2022. During the interaction, Holland revealed that initially the target was not to drink for a month as he participated in the ‘Dry January’ trend. The ‘Dry January’ trend is a month where people are encouraged to give up alcohol. People pledge to go sober for a month following a booze-heavy holiday season. Tom Holland spoke up about his struggle to achieve sobriety and also that he felt “enslaved” to the urge of wanting a drink.

Tom Holland On How He Quit Drinking

Tom Holland called becoming sober “the best thing” he has ever done. He also revealed how hard it was to reach that stage. “I did not wake up one day and say, ‘I am giving up drinking’. I just, like many Brits, had had a very boozy December. It was Christmas time, I was on vacation, I was drinking a lot and I have always been able to drink a lot,” the actor said, adding that he might have got his ability to drink large amounts of alcohol from his mother’s side of the family.

Tom Holland decided to stop drinking for the month of January, but found it to be very challenging. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star recalled, “All I could think about was having a drink and that is all I could think about. I was waking up thinking about it. I was checking the clock, ‘When is it 12pm?’”

Holland realised he may have an issue with alcohol. So, he decided to extend his vow of being sober by a month. “It just really scared me. I just was like, ‘Wow, Maybe I have a little bit of an alcohol thing’. So, I sort of decided to punish myself and say, ‘I will do February as well. I will do two months off. If I can do two months off, then I can prove to myself that I do not have a problem’.”

“I felt like I could not go to the pub and have a lime soda. I could not go out for dinner. I was really struggling and I started to worry that maybe I had an alcohol problem.”

Tom Holland On Achieving Sobriety

After having a hard time resisting his urge to drink for two months, Tom Holland decided to go six months without a drink until his birthday on June 1. After successfully being sober for six months, Holland realised positive effects of not consuming alcohol.

“By the time I got to June 01, I was the happiest I have ever been in my life. I could sleep better. I could handle problems well, things that would go wrong on set, that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride. I had so much better mental clarity. I felt healthier, I felt fitter. And I said to myself, ‘Why am I so enslaved by this drink? Why am I so obsessed by the idea of having this drink?” Tom Holland said.

“I just felt so much pressure, and this is one of the reasons why I have sort of distanced myself from the rugby community, because so much of it is about how much can you drink,” the actor said. “Honestly, it’s been the best thing I have ever done. I cannot believe the difference that I feel from not drinking. Yeah, I feel amazing,” he added.

Tom Holland was last seen in Apple TV’s thriller The Crowded Room.

