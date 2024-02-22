Home

Entertainment

Spiderman-Theme to Dramatic Cake, See Inside Pics From Jeh Ali Khan’s Birthday Bash

Spiderman-Theme to Dramatic Cake, See Inside Pics From Jeh Ali Khan’s Birthday Bash

Jehangir Ali Khan turned 3 on February 21, 2024. Jeh's aunt Saba Pataudi shared inside pictures of the Spiderman themed venue to three-tiered cake. See pics.

Spiderman-Theme to Dramatic Cake, See Inside Pics From Jeh Ali Khan’s Birthday Bash

Mumbai: Jehangir Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their son’s third birthday on February 21, 2024. It was Saba Pataudi, the aunt of Jeh Ali Khan, who shared the adorable pictures of the three-year-old. On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan threw a birthday party on Wednesday evening. The first photo shows Saba Patuadi posing with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor.

Trending Now

Jehangir Ali Khan Celebrates His 3rd Birthday- See Pics

The pictures also capture a large Spider-Man-themed cake. Other photos feature Kareena, Saif, Babita, Soha Ali Khan, and their daughter Inaaya at the cake-cutting ceremony. Saba captioned the photos with “Birthday Boy Bash! Mahsha’Allah..#jehjaan turns 3! (sic).”

You may like to read

Jehangir’s Aunt, Saba Pataudi Shares Jeh’s Birthday Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Saba Pataudi Shares Childhood Pics of Jehangir Ali Khan

In another Instagram post Saba Pataudi shared the inside pictures of Jehangir Ali Khan’s third birthday. She captioned her post, “My Jeh Jàan turns 3! (heart emoji) Happy Birthday my Munchkin…. 1. Keep smiling and taking the world by storm! 2.Eat allllll the cake u want today!

3. And I will Always have your back my baby boy. Love U to the moon n back! (sic).”

Take a look at Saba Pataudi’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Jehangir’s Birthday Party

Jeh birthday bash took place at Mount Mary Road located in Mumbai. Jehangir arrived in style wearing a blue vest paired with a white shirt and black jeans, and Jeh’s mother for a casual style, wearing a yellow t-shirt and jeans.

It is not confirmed looking at the visuals that Jehangir must be a big fan of the Marvel superhero Spider-man. While the venue was based on the theme of the superhero. The three-tired cake was also decked up with the same Spider-man theme.

Bollywood Celebs At Jeh’s Birthday

On the occasion of Jeh’s birthday bash, several Bollywood celebrities attended the birthday party hosted by his parents. Jehangir’s elder brother Taimur attended his brother’s birthday celebration, as he joined in his school uniform. From the guest list, Neha Dhupia, brought her son, Guriq along with her to Jeh’s Spiderman-themed birthday celebration.

Sonam Kapoor also attended the birthday bash accompanied by her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Saif’s niece Inaaya and Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor, also made an appearance at the gathering. The highlight of the attendees was Jeh’s cousin Raha Kapoor, who was brought to the party by her father Ranbir Kapoor. He was accompanied by his niece, Samaira Sahni, who is the daughter of his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.