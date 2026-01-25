Home

Entertainment

Splitsvilla 16: Anjali Schmuck alleges non-consensual touching by contestant Tayne De Villiers on the show, threatens police action

Reality show Splitsvilla 16 sparks debate after Anjali Schmuck speaks out about an alleged incident on the show and threatens police action.

Splitsvilla 16, the popular MTV reality show, is in the middle of a controversy just days after its premiere. Contestants on the show compete for love and money, but tensions have already spilled over from the villa to social media. One of the contestants, Anjali Schmuck, has now made serious allegations that are drawing widespread attention.

How did the controversy begin?

The issue started in last week’s episode when Anjali expressed strong feelings for fellow contestant Tayne De Villiers. Despite Tayne already being close to another contestant, Sadhaaf Shankar, Anjali’s actions left him uncomfortable. The moment quickly caught the attention of fans online, sparking debates about the dynamics in the villa.

Soon after, Tayne shared a video on Instagram where he labelled Anjali as “crazy” and “delusional.” In the video, he criticised her behaviour on the show, calling it attention-seeking. Clips of this video circulated widely, prompting reactions from both fans and other contestants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tayne De Villiers (@tayne_wtf)

What did Anjali Schmuck say?

Anjali did not stay silent. In response to Tayne’s video, she made a serious allegation claiming that Tayne had groped her without consent on the very first day of the show. She wrote, “Tayne, first of all, I was told to go for you by the channel, otherwise I never would have. Secondly, you literally groped me without consent on day one, so let’s not talk about who’s crazy.”

She also shared a video on her Instagram story, reiterating her claim. In the video, Anjali said, “Tayne has made some video because he doesn’t have work and he needs followers and content, and he’s talking about how I’m crazy. I just want to let you know that Tayne groped me without my consent on day one of the show, and I can literally file a police case right now.” Anjali added that unlike Tayne, she is not an influencer and works beyond social media, ending her statement by wishing him “good luck.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood News (@bolly_newssss)

More about the issue

As of now, Tayne has not responded publicly to Anjali’s allegations. The channel behind Splitsvilla 16 has also not released any statement addressing the claims. The controversy continues to dominate social media discussions about the reality show.

