Splitsvilla 16: Uorfi Javed explains her long history with Niharika, clears old dating rumours - Watch video

After her shocking comment on Splitsvilla 16, Uorfi Javed finally explains her past connection with contestant Niharika and puts cheating rumours to rest.

Splitsvilla 16 is already serving drama, twists and unexpected connections, and now Uorfi Javed has added her own dose of “tea” to the mix. The actress and social media star recently grabbed attention after a moment from the show went viral, where she told hosts Karan Kundra and Sunny Leone, while pointing at Niharika, “We have a long history.”

That one sentence was enough to set the internet buzzing. Fans began speculating whether Uorfi’s ex-boyfriend had cheated on her with Niharika. Some even claimed that Niharika had kissed Uorfi’s boyfriend. With rumours spreading fast, Uorfi decided to step in and share her side of the story.

What did Uorfi Javed say about the viral rumours?

Uorfi took to her Instagram story to address the gossip head-on. Clearing the confusion, she said, “Ye jo tea log bol rahe hain that- Niharika kissed my boyfriend’. No, that’s not the tea. That’s not what happened, but kuch isi line pe hi hai (sic).”

She explained that the truth was slightly different but still messy. According to Uorfi, the incident happened nearly 9–10 years ago, long before Splitsvilla 16 ever existed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Splitsvillax6 (@splitsvilla._16_)

What exactly happened between Uorfi, Niharika and the man involved?

Uorfi revealed that there was a guy who was double dating both her and Niharika at the same time. She recalled how the man kept telling her that Niharika was just his “best friend,” something she never fully believed.

Sharing how she uncovered the truth, Uorfi said, “Maine pata laga liya tha, wo ladka bolta tha Niharika meri best friend hai. I was not convinced (sic).” She eventually found out after checking his TikTok story. Once the truth came out, Uorfi chose to end the relationship immediately.

However, Niharika continued seeing the man for some time. Things didn’t last long there either, as the man eventually broke up with her too. “She (Niharika) got mad and she called me,” Uorfi added, explaining how their paths crossed again after the fallout.

As of now, Niharika has not commented on Uorfi Javed’s statements. Her silence has only made viewers more curious about how this past connection might affect her journey on Splitsvilla 16.

Who might Niharika pair up with on Splitsvilla 16?

Based on the early episodes, Niharika is expected to pair up with Sorab Bedi. Sorab, a television actor and model from Gurgaon who now lives in Mumbai, seems to be forming a bond with her. Like Sorab, Niharika is also a model and actress and is known for her fitness-focused lifestyle.

When and where can you watch Splitsvilla 16?

New episodes of Splitsvilla 16 air every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on MTV. The show is also available to stream anytime on Jio Hotstar.

With old secrets resurfacing and new connections forming, Splitsvilla 16 promises plenty more drama ahead.

