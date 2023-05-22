Home

Entertainment

Splitsvilla 9 Fame Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead at His Apartment in Mumbai

Splitsvilla 9 Fame Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead at His Apartment in Mumbai

Splitsvilla 9 fame Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

Splitsvilla 9 Fame Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead at His Apartment in Mumbai

Splitsvilla 9 Fame Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead: Actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Andheri area, as reported by ANI. His body was sent for post-mortem, while the investigation is underway, the Mumbai Police confirmed. The cause of his death is unknown. Aditya’s body was found in the bathroom of his 11th floor high-rise house. He was declared dead at the hospital. The late actor started off as a model and had worked for many brands. Aditya hailed from Delhi and was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. Lately, he was involved with a production house and was more into casting.

Aditya was was a part of around 300 advertisements and participated in reality shows like Splitsvilla 9. He did TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.

You may like to read

This is a developing story.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES