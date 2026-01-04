Home

Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss Marathi fame star Jay Dudhane detained at Mumbai Airport over...

Jay Dudhane, known from Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss Marathi, was detained at Mumbai Airport in connection with a fraud case.

A shocking development has rocked the entertainment world as reality TV personality Jay Dudhane was detained at Mumbai airport in connection with an alleged fraud case worth around Rs 5 crore. Known for his appearances on MTV’s Splitsvilla and as the first runner‑up on Bigg Boss Marathi 3, Dudhane’s arrest has sent ripples through his fan base and social media circles, especially since it comes just days after his recent wedding.

The Thane Police took Dudhane into custody when he arrived at the airport, and the case has now become one of the most talked‑about legal developments involving a television celebrity in recent times. Preliminary reports suggest the arrest is linked to a serious real estate fraud involving forged documents, allegations that have shifted attention from his television fame to a complex police investigation.

What led to the arrest?

According to police, the case against Jay Dudhane centers on accusations that he used fake documents to sell the same commercial property to multiple buyers, resulting in significant financial losses for several people. The alleged activity spans transactions that total close to Rs 5 crore. The FIR filed by Thane Police names Dudhane as the primary accused and also involves several of his family members, including his mother, sister, grandmother, and grandfather, who have been questioned as part of the probe.

Investigators say that the paperwork used in the transactions appeared dubious, and buyers later discovered that the property was sold multiple times under conflicting agreements. This pattern raised red flags, leading to complaints and police action. The investigation remains active, and authorities continue to examine records and statements related to the case.

About Jay Dudhane

Jay Dudhane rose to fame as a reality TV star. He first became known after Splitsvilla 13, where he emerged as a winner, and later solidified his popularity as the first runner‑up on Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Besides reality TV, he is also known as a fitness trainer, model, athlete, and actor. Just days before his arrest, Dudhane married his longtime girlfriend, Harshala Patil, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony held in Thane. Photos from the wedding were widely shared on social media, making the timing of his detention even more surprising to fans.

