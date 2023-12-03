Home

Spoiler Alert! Ranbir Kapoor-Triptii Dimri’s Scene From Animal Goes Viral, Fans Say ‘They Deserve a Better Film’ – Check Reactions

After Ranbir Kapoor's scene with Rashmika Mandanna, one with Triptii Dimri also goes viral from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' - Check Reactions!

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, has taken the box office by storm. The film has already minted over Rs 100 crore within two days of its release. The film has been making waves even before its release and for all the right reasons. Soon after its premiere, a video of Triptii Dimri and Ranbir Kapoor from the film has surfaced online. SPOILER ALERT!

For those who don’t know, Triptii portrays Zoya, Ranbir Kapoor aka Ranvijay Singh’s romantic partner. The hero cheats on his wife Rashmika Mandanna aka Geethanjali. Fans were surprised with their chemistry and it’s all the internet can talk about. Zoya and Ranvijay were seen lying in a bed where the hero rests his head on Tripti’s waist and she covers her modesty with her hands.

Triptii Dimri-Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Scene From Animal

Ranbir kapoor and Tripti dimri’s chemistry stole the entire spotlight! They were just magical together ❤️##AnimalMovieReview #AnimalMovie @ranbirkapoor pic.twitter.com/L3lg5SR5Pi — Nithin K L (@nithinkl_) December 2, 2023

Fans Rave Triptii Dimri-Ranbir Kapoor’s Chemistry

tripti dimri and ranbir kapoor’s chemistry deserved a better film. pic.twitter.com/JYrAvyUm4w — • (@booksb4looks) December 3, 2023

Ranbir kapoor and Tripti dimri’s chemistry stole the entire spotlight! They were just magical together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1mKphYGDcZ — akshitaa (@triptifilms) December 2, 2023

ranbir kapoor & tripti dimri in animal (2023). pic.twitter.com/GCvOg81mYt — demon’s angel. (@triptishomie) December 1, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor & Tripti Dimri in Animal Movie pic.twitter.com/V1LSMbaakI — Vijay (@veejuparmar) December 3, 2023

Triptii would like to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor again when asked about her on-screen chemistry with the actor.”It was amazing working with Ranbir Kapoor. The fact that he’s such a warm and welcoming human, apart from being a great actor, speaks a lot about him.” She further added, “It feels fantastic to see the amount of love audiences are showering on our chemistry. I hope we collaborate again in the future,” Pinkvilla quoted her as saying.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and others. The trailer of the film has already given a peek into the storyline, which revolves around a complex father-son relationship.

