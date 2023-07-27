Home

Entertainment

Spotted! Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Secretly Arrived at Barbie Screening- See Viral Video

Spotted! Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Secretly Arrived at Barbie Screening- See Viral Video

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur secretly arrived to watch film Barbie in Mumbai theatre. A fan shared a video of the duo clicking selfies in pink and white.

Spotted! Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Secretly Arrived at Barbie Screening- Watch Video

A few days back, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted watching ‘Barbie’ together. A fan shared clip in which she was seen clicking pictures with the duo. Ananya and Aditya are rumoured to be dating for quite a few months now.

Trending Now

In the video shared by a fan on social media, Aditya was seen wearing a white shirt and Ananya wore a pink top. The couple were having their romantic date-time at Jio World Drive in Mumbai. Scroll down to see the video.

Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Secretly Spotted at The Screening of Barbie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashi Kulkarni (@aboutrashi)

Ananya and Aditya sparked dating rumours with their on-out appearances together. Last week, the duo’s pictures and videos of Europe vacation leaked online and went viral. The couple returned to Mumbai together but were seen exiting the airport separately as snapped by paparazzi. While few people think that they make an odd couple, other fans adore their chemistry and hoping them to make things official.

On professional front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled cybercrime-thriller film. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan staring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead with Ananya. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. Apart from him, the film features Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in the lead roles

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES