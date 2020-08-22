Actor and director Karan Johar, who was slammed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans received a lot of criticism post SSR’s death for promoting nepotism, took a long break from social media. The filmmaker has now returned to Twitter after two months to wish everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi. KJo shared a picture of Lord Ganesh in yellow and wrote, “May the power of Lord Ganesh protect you and your loved ones from all evil….may the power enhance all positivity and spread only love…please stay safe.” The post received 2.7k comments in two hours. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death CBI investigation Day 2: CBI Team at Actor’s Bandra House, After Questioning Siddharth Pithani, Cook

Karan Johar has posted the same on Instagram and restricted comments on his posts. Only a few of his friends and people he follows were allowed to comment.



On Instagram, he wished his fans on Independence Day too. Johar was subjected to relentless trolling after SSR’s death. Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and other star kids were also targeted online. KJo didn’t even promote his upcoming production, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which is slated to stream on August 12, 2020, on Netflix.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide on June 14 has sparked debates around favoritism, nepotism and bullying in Bollywood and therefore several Bollywood biggies have been questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the death case. Earlier, there were reports KJo’s statement will also be recorded, but that didn’t happen.

Karan Johar had penned a long note on the late actor on social media wherein he mentioned that he ‘blames himself’ for not being in touch with Sushant in the past few months. “I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year….. I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with…but somehow I never followed up on that feeling…will never make that mistake again…we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times …some of us succumb to these silences and go within…we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them….Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake-up call to me …to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations…..I hope this resonates with all of you as well….will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ….💔💔💔”, he wrote.