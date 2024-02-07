Home

Squid Game Actor Gong Yoo’s Father Dies, Funeral To Take Place on February 8

Gong Yoo, known for his roles in Squid Game is grieving the passing of his father, who passed away on February 5. The cause of death remains undisclosed at this time.

Squid Game actor Gong Yoo’s father dies at 78

Actor Gong Yoo, who is famous for his role in Netflix’s show Squid Game lost his father. The news was shared by Yoo’s agency Management SOOP. According to the Naver News, Yoo’s father was 78 years old and passed away on February 05, 2024. The actor is currently grieving the loss. Further, the mortal remains of the actor’s father are kept at the funeral hall of Asan Hospital in Seoul, South Korea. Allegedly, Gong Yoo and his family are participating in mourning rituals ahead of the funeral procession scheduled for February 8.

According to the Allkpop report, the last rite of the actor’s father will be done on Thursday at 5:20 AM KST. Following this, the burial will be held at Sian Family Memorial Park in the presence of his family members. As soon as the news of Yoo’s father’s demise went online, fans started sending their condolences. Taking to social media handle, fans started expressing their grief. While one wrote, “May he rest in peace. Hope Gong Yoo and his family stay strong in this moment of sadness.” Another said, “Oh no!! I hope he and his family are doing ok,” added another fan. Someone also said, “Omg how strange I just re-watched Coffee Prince today RIP.”

Who is Gong Yoo?

Born on July 10, 1979, Yoo is a stalwart in South Korean entertainment, captivating audiences with his rocking performances in both television and cinema. In 2001, Gong Yoo made his acting debut with KBS drama School 4 and later rose to fame with the popular K-drama Coffee Prince.

Since then the actor never turned back. He did several hit shows such as Big, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Squid Game and The Silent Sea. He continued to star in globally acclaimed films such as Seo Bok, Train to Busan, and Kim Ji Young: Born 1982. His upcoming projects include The Trunk and a special appearance in Netflix’s forthcoming sci-fi movie, Wonderland.

