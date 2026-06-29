Squid Game actor O Yeong-su cleared in sexual harassment case after South Korea’s SC upholds acquittal

Squid Game actor O Yeong-su was accused of hugging a woman and kissing her on the cheek without her consent. He was investigated and charged without being taken into custody.

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O Yeong-su (PC -Twitter)

South Korean actor O Yeong-su, known globally for playing Oh Il-nam in Netflix’s hit series Squid Game, has been officially cleared in a sexual harassment case after the country’s Supreme Court upheld his acquittal. According to Yonhap News Agency, the Supreme Court dismissed the prosecution’s appeal on Friday, bringing an end to a legal case that lasted for more than three years.

The 82-year-old actor had been indicted in 2022 over allegations linked to an incident that allegedly took place during a regional theatre tour in 2017. O was accused of hugging a woman and kissing her on the cheek without her consent. He was investigated and charged without being taken into custody.

Earlier in the case, a district court had sentenced the actor to eight months in prison, suspended for two years. However, the decision was later overturned by an appeals court.

While delivering its judgement, the appeals court stated that although the incident may have involved inappropriate conduct, there was not enough evidence to prove the allegations beyond reasonable doubt. The court ruled that the benefit of doubt should go to the defendant and acquitted O.

The prosecution later challenged that decision in South Korea’s Supreme Court, seeking to reverse the acquittal. However, the country’s top court rejected the appeal, making O Yeong-su’s acquittal final.

O Yeong-su rose to international fame through Squid Game, where he played Oh Il-nam, also known as Player 001. His performance earned widespread praise and led to him winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in Television in 2022.

With the Supreme Court’s ruling, the long-running legal proceedings against the veteran actor have now officially come to a close.

(With inputs from ANI)