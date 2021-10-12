South Korea: Netflix’s latest release Squid Game is undoubtedly breaking the records of becoming one of the biggest shows in a short period of time. Top South Korean actor Lee Jung-Jae is thoroughly enjoying the extra fame to his already distinguished career that has come from the global success of Squid Game, it is a hit survival game TV series. While speaking to Variety, Lee Jung-Jae said that the phone is not ringing off the hook with new offers from Hollywood. “No proposals or requests have come my way,” he told Variety. “But, if the right one came along, I’d be happy to be in an overseas production. It could be fun.”Also Read - Bored at Home? Netflix Brings 'Play Something' Feature For Android Users; You Can Choose What to Watch

Lee, who plays Gi-hun in Squid Game, is a penniless wastrel who gambles too much and steals from his family. He gets beaten up by loan sharks and accepts a mysterious invitation to become contender #456 in the deadly competition. His affability and carefully crafted backstory make him an easy-to-like protagonist who faces an evil organization that its literally playing with people's lives.

"I didn't expect this kind of success at all when I first boarded 'Squid Game' as a project. But when I read the script, I understood that it contained elements that could resonate with everyone and work outside of Korea," says Lee.

The actor, who has now undoubtedly a well-established career in South Korea, also shared that nothing much has changed for him as an actor, despite the fact that ‘Squid Game’ is set to be the streamer’s “biggest non-English-language show” worldwide.

“Nothing much has changed for me as an actor, but Gi-hun’s character changes a lot over the course of the show. It has a large spectrum, which any actor would want to try out at least once in his career. This was possibly the first time I’ve played a character with such a range,” he said about himself during Squid Game’s ongoing success.