Home

Entertainment

Sreejita De-Michael Blohm-Pape Seal Their Love With a Kiss at Church Wedding in Germany, See Pics

Sreejita De-Michael Blohm-Pape Seal Their Love With a Kiss at Church Wedding in Germany, See Pics

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape recently got married at a Church in Germany. See Viral Pics

Sreejita De-Michael Blohm-Pape Seal Their Love With a Kiss at Church Wedding in Germany, See Pics

Sreejita De And Michael Blohm-Pape Seal Their Love With a Kiss: The wedding season in the entertainment industry is in full swing. After Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony and Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s wedding with Drisha Acharya, television industry celebs are also commencing the journey of companionship. Sreejita De, who has been in the news for quite some time ever since her stint at Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan also decided to get hitched. She has been dating her German beau Michael Blohm-Pape for quite some time and the couple had been serious for taking their relationship forward.

CHECK OUT SREEJITA DE’S VIRAL WEDDING PICS:

You may like to read

SREEJITA DE GETS MARRIED TO MICHAEL BLOHM-PAPE

Sreejita recently took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures of her wedding in Germany. She shared a series of photos from the Church where her wedding took place as per Christian rituals. The actress captioned her post as, “Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand. ❤️” Sreejita looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she wore an off-shoulder white gown with a long veil. Michael looked dashing as he donned a black tux with a red bow. Sreejita’s Instagram post was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and well-wishers. Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare wrote, “Congratulations ♥️.” While Archana Gautam commented, “Congratulations yara 😍.” Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, “Congratulations to the newlyweds ❤️❤️.” While Bhojpuri actress Monalisa commented “Congratulations 🎉… you both… Have a blessed Life 🧿🙏.” The newlyweds will also have a Bengali wedding at the end of 2023. In their wedding pics, Sreejita and Michael can be seen posing and kissing inside an empty church.

SREEJITA DE SPILLS-THE-BEANS ON HER BENGALI WEDDING

Sreejita had earlier spoken about her both weddings in an interview. In an interaction with Hindustan Times she had told, ” “It is not going to be a fusion wedding. The first one will be a proper traditional German wedding. Then we will have an Indian way, Bengali wedding, which will be in India; maybe in Goa or Kolkata. That’s yet to be decided. The German wedding is in Germany.” She further added, “”I am so excited about my wedding but at the same time one thing is bothering me, my very close friends Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik will not be able to attend my wedding. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is busy traveling so she won’t be able to make it. Rashami Desai might come as she is shooting in London, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also has some prior work-related commitments.” The ex-Bigg Boss 16 contestant concluded by saying, “This makes me feel bit sad but I will make sure they compensate for missing on this special event. So they have to make it up in the Indian wedding which she is planning later. Will sure meet and have blast together.”

For more updates on Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape wedding, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.