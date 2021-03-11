Telugu film Sreekaram starring Sharwanand is ruling the theatre on its opening day and is heaping praises for its content-driven storyline. The rural drama that released today has been leaked online for free HD Downloading by the piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz among others. The film has been garnering positive reviews from all the corners and the leak might affect its box office collection. Also Read - The Priest Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

The film is set in a village near Tirupathi. The film revolves around Karthik (Sharwanand), who works in a software company in Hyderabad and regularly sends money to his father to clear his family debts. Soon, a rich girl Chaitra ( Priyanka Arul Mohan) falls in love with Karthik although he asks her to not keep her hopes high on him. When he learns that his villagers are working as daily laborers due to very less income from farming, he quits his corporate job and declines the lucrative offer in the USA. He then takes up farming in his village that leaves his father upset. Karthik with his ideas about community farming transforms economic activity into something big. Also Read - Roohi Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)