Sridevi Chennai Property Row: Why Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi are battling a 38-year-old land deal – EXPLAINED

A long-standing property dispute involving late actor Sridevi’s Chennai land has now reached a crucial stage, with film producer Boney Kapoor and his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor moving the Madras High Court. The case revolves around a 4.7-acre property on East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai, which was purchased by Sridevi back in 1988. Decades later, the land has become the centre of a legal conflict, with multiple claims being made over ownership.

In a recent development, the Kapoor family challenged an earlier decision of a Chengalpattu court, which had refused to dismiss a civil suit filed by certain individuals claiming rights over the property.

Madras High Court stays proceedings for now

Bringing temporary relief to the Kapoor family, Justice T.V. Thamilselvi of the Madras High Court has decided to take up their petition for hearing on March 26, 2026. Until then, the court has ordered a stay on all further proceedings in the lower court. This means the ongoing case at the district level will remain paused while the High Court examines the matter in detail.

The legal move comes after the additional district court had earlier ruled that the dispute could only be resolved through a full-fledged trial, refusing to dismiss the suit at the preliminary stage.

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Who is claiming rights over the property?

The dispute began when a woman named Chandrabanu, along with her two children M.C. Sivakami and M.C. Natarajan, filed a civil suit claiming they were entitled to a share in the property. They alleged that the 1988 sale transaction involving the land was illegal and further claimed that the Kapoor family had secured ownership documents, including a patta, through fraudulent means in 2023.

The plaintiffs also stated that they became aware of the property and the alleged irregularities only recently, which led them to file the case in 2025.

Kapoor family alleges suppression of key facts

On the other hand, the Kapoor family has strongly contested these claims, arguing that Chandrabanu’s marriage to the original owner of the property, M.C. Chandrasekaran, was legally invalid. According to their petition, the marriage took place during the subsistence of Chandrasekaran’s first marriage, making it void under laws prohibiting bigamy.

The Kapoor family further alleged that this crucial detail was deliberately omitted from the genealogy records presented in court.

In their argument, they stated, “Such suppression of a vital and legally relevant fact constitutes a deliberate attempt to mislead this court and amounts to fraud.” They also pointed out that they have been in possession of the property for nearly 38 years, raising questions about why the claim was made only in 2025, decades after the original transaction.

Plaintiffs reject claims, demand full trial

Responding to these allegations, the plaintiffs argued that the Kapoor family had no right to question their legitimacy or family relationships. They maintained that the property transaction in 1988 was invalid and insisted that the matter required a full trial to establish the facts. The earlier district court had agreed with this view, stating that the dispute could not be dismissed without examining the evidence in detail.

What lies ahead in the legal battle?

With the Madras High Court now stepping in, the case is set to take a significant turn in the coming weeks. The hearing scheduled for March 26 will determine whether the civil suit should proceed further or be dismissed at this stage.

For now, the temporary stay has paused proceedings, but the legal battle over Sridevi’s Chennai property is far from over. As both sides stand firm on their claims, the case continues to draw attention, not just for its legal complexities but also because it involves one of Indian cinema’s most iconic families.