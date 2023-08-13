Home

Sridevi’s 60th Birth Anniversary: 5 Films That Made Late Actress India’s First Female Superstar

Sridevi’s 60th Birth Anniversary: Sridevi was well-known in the South before she made it to Bollywood. Sridevi received her first significant break in Tamil film when she was just 13 years old with the celebrated director Moondru Mudichu (1976), along with his other two favourite protégés, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. The brilliance of Sridevi was developed and nourished in Tamil films. It was equally successful for Sridevi to work in Telugu movies. The mother is eager to mentor her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor since she is raring to make her debut and she can only hope that her daughter will end up anything like her. As a result, we’ve compiled a list of Sridevi’s top five movies in honour of her 60th birthday.

5 CAREER-DEFINING FILMS OF THE LATE ACTRESS SRIDEVI

Sadma (1983): A beautiful story of a man rescuing from a brothel a grown-up girl who behaves like a 6-year-old due to a car accident resulting in a brain injury. Weeks pass by as he cares for and protects her from one and all. Sridevi was given much praise for her performance in this film as she convincingly played the part without sounding too cute. Chaalbaaz (1989): Anju and Manju are separated twins, and are poles apart in nature. Sridevi here plays a double role for the first time as she plays both the twins and she puts in a great performance as well. While the gentle Anju is bullied by all, Manju is a street-smart girl. By a twist of fate, they end up switching places and causing an upheaval. Mr India (1987): How could this not make the list? The song ‘Kaate Nahin Kat Te‘ comes from this film where she oozed sensuality in that iconic blue chiffon saree in the song. The film was a turning point for Sridevi as the film was loved and recognised, especially by the lead stars Anil Kapoor and Ms Journalist Sridevi in the film. Judaai (1996): Sridevi’s last film before she bowed out of the industry, where she gave it her all. The actress was splendid in the film and ended her legendary career on a high. Judaai is a melodrama directed by the late Raj Kanwar. It features Sridevi at her absolute best. The way she lifts some mundane scenes has to be seen to be believed. English Vinglish (2012): This film marked Sridevi’s comeback in the film industry that gave the language difference message before Hindi Medium. Yup, Sridevi did it before it was cool. In this film, Sridevi is playing a housewife and caterer who is usually mocked by her family for not knowing English. Her attempt to learn the language helps her rediscover herself and reassert her value as a mother and as a wife.

Happy 60th Birth Anniversary, Sridevi!

