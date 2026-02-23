Sriram Raghavan REACTS to ‘Pakistan not trustworthy’ disclaimer in Ikkis, says ‘A lot of...'

Home

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan addresses the debate surrounding a controversial disclaimer in his film Ikkis and shares his perspective on the creative and contextual choices behind it.

Sriram Raghavan’s latest film Ikkis, has been making waves not only for its storytelling but also for a controversial disclaimer that appeared at the end. The disclaimer described Pakistan as “not trustworthy,” sparking debate across social media and news platforms. While audiences focused on the message, the director himself has now clarified that he was not entirely happy with the inclusion of this statement.

What did Sriram Raghavan say?

In a recent interview, Sriram Raghavan revealed his thoughts on the contentious note. He said, “A lot of people have asked me about the disclaimer. So, I have decided not to talk about it. There were some givens for me from A, B, C.” He further explained that the decision to include the disclaimer was not fully under his control and that certain creative choices were influenced by the producer.

Raghavan drew a parallel with his earlier film Badlapur, saying, “There’s a music video in the end, which completely negates what the film is doing. It screwed up the mood of the film just by having the video! It was inserted at the insistence of my producer (Dinesh Vijan). Ikkis is also made by the same producer. He’s a superb guy; he let me make this film and helped me immensely. But the disclaimer was not something I was happy with personally.”

The context of the disclaimer

The disclaimer specifically references the character of Brigadier KM Nisaar, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, who is shown welcoming Indian soldier Arun Kheterpal’s father in Pakistan and discussing his son’s sacrifice. The English translation reads, “The humane behaviour of Pakistani Brigadier K. M. Sisar is only an exceptional incident.

Otherwise, our neighbouring country is not trustworthy at all. Pakistan’s armies, both during war and in times of peace, have behaved very cruelly and inhumanely with our soldiers and citizens. In torturing them, they have repeatedly and openly violated the Geneva Convention. Considering the terrorist activities sponsored by Pakistan, as responsible citizens we must always remain alert and prepared. Jai Hind.”

Also read: Arun Khetarpal’s brother breaks down after watching Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis: ‘You made me…’

Check out the disclaimer here

About Ikkis

Ikkis is a biographical war drama based on Second Lieutenant Arun Kheterpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film depicts the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War.

It marks the big-screen debut of Agastya Nanda and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia and the late Dharmendra. While the film has been praised for its sensitive portrayal of soldiers and their sacrifices, some critics have questioned the depiction of Pakistani soldiers in a favourable light.

