Rashmika Mandanna Drops Sneak Peeks From Sets Of Pushpa: The Rule

Srivalli Is Back! Rashmika Mandanna Shares Glimpse From Sets Of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule

The recently shared picture by Rashmika Mandanna from the sets of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule features a grand bungalow set constructed for the much-anticipated sequel.

Rashmika Mandanna on the sets of Pushpa 2. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna became a nationwide sensation with their 2021 action thriller, Pushpa: The Rise. Now, the beloved duo is all set to recreate the magic on the silver screens with the highly-anticipated sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. And, no wonder movie buffs eagerly look forward to any update for the sequel. While Allu Arjun will reprise the role of Pushpa Raj from the original drama in his next, ‘national crush’ Rashmika Mandanna will once again be seen as Srivalli. Recently, the diva took to the story section of her official Instagram account and shared a glimpse from the sets of Pushpa 2.

The BTS photograph from Pushpa: The Rule features a grand set of a bungalow constructed for the film, giving an insight into the captivating world of Pushpa. This latest still has definitely added to the hype of the movie which will be helmed by Sukumar, the director who also made the original flick.

All About Pushpa: The Rule

Aside from Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil will also once again portray the character of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from Pushpa: The Rise. It is believed that south beauty Sai Pallavi has joined the cast of the film. It is further reported that the makers are also in talks with some Bollywood actors for Pushpa 2. However, the remaining cast of the movie has not been announced officially.

Financed by the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa: The Rule is expected to reach the cinema halls on December 22 this year.

Pushpa: The Rise revolved around a red sandalwood smuggler named Pushpa Raj. He ends up making some dangerous enemies as he rises in the world of crime. The movie gains momentum after the police try to put an end to his illegal business.

Pusha: The Rule First Look Poster

The first look poster of Allu Arjun from Pushpa: The Rule showed him wearing a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red. His enchanting look also included bangles, a nose pin, and jhumkas. Fahadh Faasil’s look from the sequel has also been released by the makers. It remains to be seen when Rashmika Mandanna’s first-look poster from the movie reaches the audience.

