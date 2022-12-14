‘Apni Apni Aastha…’ BJP Minister Comments on Shah Rukh Khan’s Visit to Vaishno Devi Temple – Watch Video

MP Minister Narrotam Mishra comments on Shah Rukh Khan visiting the famous Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu, and Aamir Khan performing the Kalash Puja at his office.

Shah Rukh Khan at Vaishno Devi: Pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan paying a visit to the famous Vaishno Devi temple surfaced online recently. Dressed in an all-black look, the actor could be seen making his way to the temple surrounded by guards. Later, another picture went viral online in which he was seen with a red tika on his forehead. On Tuesday, MP Minister Narottam Mishra commented on SRK’s visit to the holy place.

While answering a question about how Bollywood stars are keeping faith in the Hindu religion, Mishra said it’s all about increasing awareness. Recently, even Aamir Khan was seen performing the Kalash Puja with his ex-wife Kiran Rao at their new office in Mumbai. A reporter referred to both the stars and asked the minister, “How do you see this change?”

Mishra, in Hindi, said, “Samaaj ab jagruk ho gaya hai. Ye baat agar sabko samajh me aa rahi hai, toh acha hai. Sabko apni apni aastha ke anusar puja archana karne ka adhikar hai. Jiski aastha jisme hai, vo uski puja kare lekin kisi ki bhawnao ko aahat na kare. Bas itni si baat hai (There’s more awareness in society now. It’s good to see people being more aware. Everyone has a right to follow his/ her faith. Everyone has a right to worship as they see fit. However, you should not hurt the faith of others while worshipping your God. That’s it.)”

SRK visited the temple in Jammu on Monday. The actor is gearing up for the release of his next big film – Pathaan on January 25. He is returning to the big screen after a hiatus of five years. The YRF entertainer which features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside him is an out-and-out action film and would mark SRK’s return at the Box Office. The fans are especially expecting high from the superstar and his performance in the film.

