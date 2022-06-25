Bollywood Saturday: Bollywood Saturday brings you trivia on the nation’s most popular superstar this time. Shah Rukh Khan has been celebrating 30 glorious years in Bollywood as the first look of his spy-thriller Pathaan released today. SRK, however, has had many successful blockbusters in his filmography. Shah Rukh’s Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone debuted in his home production Om Shaanti Om directed by choreographer turned director Farah Khan. Om Shanti Om was a story of reincarnation set in the backdrop of Bollywood from late 1970s to mid 2000s. SRK and Farah gave a tribute to Hindi cinema by references to some of the most popular yesteryear classics. Om Shanti Om has a Dilip Kumar and Rishi Kapoor connection with regard to the turning point in the plot of the film. For the unversed there are spoilers ahead in case you haven’t watched SRK’s mega blockbuster.Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Star in SRK-Nayanthara's Jawan? Netizens Rejoice: 'Mass And Class'

Shah Rukh-Dilip Kumar Bond

Shah Rukh has said it time and again how much he has always admired the legendary Dilip Saab as the late actor considered SRK as his son. Om Shanti Om is about the reincarnation of Shah Rukh Khan who must avenge the brutal murder of his love interest Shanti aka Deepika. SRK's character seeks the help of Sandy, a sassy model from Bangalore who aspires to be an actor to pretend as Shanti in front of Mukesh aka Mike. Sandy happens to be Shanti's look alike. Madhumati directed by Bimal Roy starring Dilip Kumar and Vaijyanti Maala had a similar plot where in the second half Dilip Kumar uses Vaijyanti Mala's look alike to trap the villain portrayed by Pran. Madhumati's climax sees the actual ghost of Vaijyanti Mala instead of her duplicate similar to the ending of SRK's Om Shanti Om.

SRK Has a Karz Connection

Shah Rukh, Aamir, Ranbir and almost every star who has romanced on-screen has looked up to Hindi cinema's first chocolaty boy Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor's iconic song Ek Haseena Thi…Ek Deewana Tha from Subhash Ghai's 1980 cult classic Karz based on the story of reincarnation had a big influence on Om Shanti Om's narrative. Rishi Kapoor's reincarnated character in Karz is a singing sensation just as SRK's Om Kapoor who is a Bollywood mainstream hero. Om Shanti Om's title track Dastaan-E-Om Shanti Om has similar depiction as Ek Haseena Thi… from Karz. Rishi and Shah Rukh's chacracter narrate the back story of their past lives in the presence of the culprits to expose their dark truth.

Om Shanti Om is a fantasy dramedy released in 2007 made with a budget of Rs 30 Crore and garnered a whopping Rs 149 Crore at the box office.



