Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan action-thriller Jawan with fillmmaker Atlee has created much hype as its announcement teaser was released on June 3, 2022. SRK’s look and the fact that South actor Nayanthara is also starring in the actioner has got SRKians all excited and pumped up for the June 2, 2023 release. Nayanthara, however, it has been reported was not the first choice for the makers. Samantha Ruth Prabhu who’s also a popular face in Tollywood and Kollywood was considered for Jawan. Samantha was approached with the script in 2019 which she declined due to personal commitments. Samantha, according to a Mid-Day report was planning to go the family way with her then actor husband Naga Chaitanya. Nayanthara, was then offered the character to be played by Samantha earlier.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Poster Of 'Jawan'

Samantha and Naga had left their fans in utter shock and remorse as the duo announced their separation on social media. Samantha after partying ways with Naga dropped Akkineni from her public profiles. Samantha was also seen in Manoj Bajpaye’s spy thriller series The Family Man created by Raj and DK. Also Read - Jawan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan Gets a Thumbs up From Netizens, SRKians Say, 'Blockbuster For Sure'

Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in stellar roles. Shah Rukh Khan and Sanya were recently spotted filming a few portions of the film at a hospital in Mumbai. Jawan will have a PAN India release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.



Shah Rukh will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and YRF’s spy action-thriller Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham that hits the theatres in 2023.

