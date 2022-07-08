Shah Rukh Khan Goes Shirtless in New Ad: Shah Rukh Khan is on fire with his back-to-back film releases announcements that too in the action-thriller genre, the superstar is surely back in action. Shah Rukh, apart from an action-packed year has also come up with a pleasant surprise for his fans and SRKians can’t stop gushing over the superstar’s latest ad commercial. Shah Rukh in an advertisement of Godrej Magic body wash can be seen shirtless inside the bathroom. The brand posted the video in their social media handles and also added in the caption, ‘SRK approved.’ Shah Rukh’s shirtless pictures from Pathaan sets had recently got leaked where the actor could be seen flaunting his well chiseled physique near the pool and fans couldn’t stop thirsting over it.Also Read - SRK-Nayanthara Starrer Jawan Sold to OTT Giant For Rs 120 Crore?

Check out this new ad posted by the brand on their twitter handle:

Who would have thought that a tiny sachet could make a full bottle of bodywash? We did!

Introducing Godrej magic bodywash – India’s first ready-to-mix bodywash that’s @iamsrk approved!

Now that’s what we call #magic ✨#Godrejmagic #magicbodywash #SRK #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/6VKrPaIBxL — Godrej magic (@Godrejmagic) July 8, 2022

Also Read - Hotness Alert! Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts His Chiselled Physique And Man Bun in a Viral Pic From The Sets of Pathaan

SRKians React to Shirtless Video

The viral video begins with SRK in the middle of an ad shoot. The Pathaan actor appeared to be surprised when a sachet was handed over to him on the sets in the name of a bodywash. The brand captioned their post as, “Who would have thought that a tiny sachet could make a full bottle of bodywash? We did! Introducing Godrej magic bodywash – India’s first ready-to-mix bodywash that’s @iamsrk approved! Now that’s what we call #magic ✨ #Godrejmagic #Godrej #magicbodywash #Godrejmagicbodywash #SRK #ShahRukhKhan.” SRKians went berserk over the video and hailed their icon’s new avatar. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Opens up About His Look in Pathaan, Reveals The Weirdest Thing

Check out the fan reactions:

Shah Rukh Khan Ne Keh Diya Matlab Hum Ne Le Liya 😍 That’s how it works. Love you King Khan @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/ph7JE0bfu1 — MASRUR SRKian (@Masrur2srk_) July 8, 2022

Godrej Bodywash launch from King Khan 😍👑. Wanna buy it right now ! pic.twitter.com/yClnLCqjAZ — MASRUR SRKian (@Masrur2srk_) July 8, 2022

Gonna buy today if it’s available online or offline stores — VEER BRAR ♋ (@EVASIVEVEER) July 8, 2022

SRK will be starring alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in YRF’s Pathaan. Shah Rukh is also geared up for Atlee’s action-thriller Jawan opposite South sensation Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

For more updates on Shah Rukh Khan, check out this space at India.com.