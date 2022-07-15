Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Kartik Aaryan: Shah Rukh Khan’s recent bromance with Kartik Aaryan was hailed by SRKians and Kartik’s die-hard fans. SRK and Kartik’s bond left fans impressed to see such camaraderie and affection between the two celebs. Shah Rukh and Kartik were seen hugging and chatting with each other at an event. SRK even patted Kartik’s cheek which made netizens go berserk. In a video shared by photographer Viral Bhayani Shah Rukh and Kartik were seen dressed in all white and standing next to a motorcycle. The duo leaned and hugged, after which SRK sweetly patted Kartik’s cheek. They continued to laugh and chat while Shah Rukh started focusing on the bike in front of him.Also Read - Taapsee Pannu on Taking 10 Years to Work With Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki: Mere Paas Koi Inside Access Nahi Hai | Exclusive

Check out this post by photographer Viral Bhayani shared on his Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Drugs Case: NDPS Court Orders Release Of SRK's Son Aryan Khan's Passport, Cancels Bail Bond

Fans Hail SRK’s Sweet Gesture

SRK and Kartik received much love from netizens who were impressed by the viral video clip. A fan commented, “Awww look at the way he touches kartik’s cheek is filled with so much warmth and humbleness. He is a true rockstar.” Another fan wrote, “The way SRK touches Kartik’s cheeks 😍😍😍😍.” A netizen also commented, “Shah Rukh sir’s gesture of treating people is >>>” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif - List of Bollywood Stars And Their Quirky Superstitions

Check out the fan reactions:

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in YRF’s Pathaan, Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon.

For more updates on Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan, check out this space at India.com.