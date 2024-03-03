Home

Entertainment

SRK, Salman And Aamir Khan Reunite For Epic Dance Performance on Nattu Nattu at Ambani’s Sangeet, Fans Hail ‘The Trio’- WATCH

SRK, Salman And Aamir Khan Reunite For Epic Dance Performance on Nattu Nattu at Ambani’s Sangeet, Fans Hail ‘The Trio’- WATCH

The Khans at their best! Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan groove on Oscar-winning song Nattu Nattu at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet.

SRK, Salman And Aamir Khan Reunite For Epic Dance Performance on Nattu Nattu at Ambani's Sangeet, Fans Hail 'The Trio'- WATCH

The internet is abuzz with videos and photos of numerous Bollywood celebrities adorned in their most exquisite attire for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. On the event’s second day, a sangeet was organised which saw the iconic Khan’s i.e. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Kahn taking centre stage. Well, the trio reunited after years at Ambani’s sangeet and greeted their fans with a pleasant surprise.

Trending Now

For the sangeet night, the three khans of B-town went up the stage and exploded it with their amazing performances. In a viral video, they can be seen dancing to the Oscar-winning song Nattu Nattu from the film RRR.

You may like to read

SRK, Salman And Aamir Khan’s Epic Nattu Nattu Dance Set The Stage on Fire: WATCH

From Salman Khan’s evergreen towel dance to Aamir Khan’s epic Apni Toh Paathshala hook step, they grooved on all for the thousands of guests. They even recreated the iconic Shah Ruk Khan’s pose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

As soon as the videos went viral, fans were left awestruck by the trio’s epic performance. The social media is flooded with their reunion and fans calling it ‘Only Ambani’s can do it’. One user commented, “Can’t believe them dancing together after a long time.” Another fan wrote, “This is pure happiness in 30 seconds.” “Awesome, the pillers of Bollywood ❤️🔥🙌”, one fan commented.

Besides SRK, Salman and Aamir, several other Bollywood stars were spotted at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s bash. These include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega bash.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.