SRK–Siddharth Anand’s King targets Christmas 2026 release, makers avoid clash with Ramayana

Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand are all set to reunite for the second time with King, and the buzz around the film keeps getting louder. After the massive success of Pathaan, expectations from the duo have naturally gone through the roof. From leaked set photos to a star-studded cast, King has already managed to stay in the spotlight. Now, a fresh update has added more excitement; the film’s release window seems to be locked.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand have finalised Christmas 2026 as the release date for their upcoming action entertainer. A source quoted by the portal revealed, “The duo of SRK and Sid were brainstorming several options for their release, and the two in the forefront were December 4 and December 25. After weighing all options, they have locked a Christmas 2026 release for their action-packed entertainer.”

Why did the makers avoid December 4?

December 4 is known to be a special date for Shah Rukh Khan, but this time, the team decided to stay away from it. The reason is the much-anticipated film Ramayana, which is expected to hit theatres around the same time. The source explained, “SRK and Sid are clear about maintaining a gap from Ramayana, which could go on to record historic business. They don’t want to come in and hurt the business of this divine saga in any way, and hence have locked a Christmas 2026 release. This ensures a gap of 45 days between Ramayana and King, giving both films the breathing space that they deserve.”

What makes Christmas 2026 a smart choice?

The Christmas window has always been favourable for big Hindi releases, and King seems to be eyeing a clear run. The source added, “With a Christmas release, SRK will be enjoying an open run at the box office, as no Hindi film is slated to arrive in that coveted window. There is Avengers: Doomsday a week before, but Hollywood films are front-loaded, and for the Hindi cinema audience, there’s nothing that can top the experience of watching a Shah Rukh Khan film on the big screen.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What do we know about King so far?

King was officially announced on Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday on 2nd November. The title teaser showed him in a striking new look with silver hair and ear accessories, instantly sparking curiosity. Later, during a fan meet in Mumbai, SRK revealed that his character in King is “very dark” and has been carefully written by Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is also special because it marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. As per reports, SRK plays a seasoned assassin from the dark underworld, while Suhana essays the role of his protégé, training for dangerous missions. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal, making it one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.