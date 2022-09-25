Shah Rukh Khan Teases With Chiseled Abs From Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan recently teased fans with his chiseled look from his upcoming movie Pathaan. Earlier, SRK’s ripped look from the film had also gone viral from the sets. Shah Rukh starrer Pathaan is said to be the most anticipated film of 2023 as it is a part of YRF’s spy-universe including Tiger-3. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles and an extended cameo by Salman Khan. Apparently, SRK also makes an extended cameo in Tiger-3. As SRKians have been eagerly waiting for his 2023 releases, the actor posted his shirtless picture on his social media handles. Fans hailed him as they went gaga over the thirst-trap by the actor.Also Read - Gauri Khan Breaks Silence on Aryan Khan's Arrest And How The Family Was Holding up, Here's What She Said on Koffee With Karan 7

CHECK OUT SHAH RUKH KHAN’S TWEET:

Me to My Shirt today:

‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….

Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti,

Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/EnLPXw9csA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 25, 2022

SRK’S SHIRTLESS LOOK HAILED BY NETIZENS

Shah Rukh captioned his post as, “Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota…. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan.” A fan commented, “This is not right Daddy Who teases like this? Zinda toh rehna hai na #Pathaan tak aise maar daloge tease karke hi”Another fan wrote,”Get ready for the #Pathaan storm.” A netizen also commented, “Tabahi”. Also Read - Pathaan Update: Shah Rukh Khan's Song Nasha Chadha's Edit Details Make SRKians Crazy - Check Viral Tweets!

CHECK OUT THE FAN REACTIONS:

Get ready for the #Pathaan storm ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/AYbO0PkxIq — ❥ Pathaan ᏦᎥ Ᏸω (@JacyKhan) September 25, 2022

Tomorrow there will be a storm named #Pathaan on social media 🌪️💥 #ShahRukhKhan PATHAAN Combined Motion Poster Is On The Way 💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/23lcZ3HULX — FIROZ (@FirozSRKian_) September 24, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawaan releasing in 2023.

For more updates on Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan, check out this space at India.com.