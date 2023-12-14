Home

SRK’s Lutt Putt Gaya Gets a Cricket Twist As Chris Gayle Shakes a Leg on Dunki’s Song – Watch

Shah Rukh Khan responded to a video of cricketer Chris Gayle dancing to his song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' from the film Dunki. Shared by a fan club on X (formerly Twitter), the clip shows Chris Gayle dancing alongside a woman.

Chris Gayle grooved on SRK's song Lutt Putt Gaya from the film Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan of Bollywood industry, never fails to enchant, whether it’s his fans or even a renowned cricketer Chris Gayle. A recent video surfaced online featuring the Jamaican cricketer dancing to SRK’s song “Lutt Putt Gaya” from the film Dunki. The clip garnered massive appreciation from fans and SRK.

In the 20-second video, Chris can be seen showcasing various dance steps from the song, accompanied by a cheerful smile directed at the camera. Upon seeing the video, SRK took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to re-tweet it, expressing his gratitude. He wrote, “And the universe boss hits it out of the park… only like he can!!! Thank you my man @henrygayle… we will meet up and do the Lutt Putt Gaya dance together soon sometime ha ha.”

Check out SRK’s tweet and Chris Gayle’s video here:

And the universe boss hits it out of the park… only like he can!!! Thank u my man @henrygayle… we will meet up and do the Lutt Putt Gaya dance together soon sometime ha ha https://t.co/0Ii6B0GX6H — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2023

About the song Lutt Putt Gaya

Shah Rukh unveiled Dunki Drop 2 – Lutt Putt Gaya, the first track from the film last month. On Instagram, SRK shared, “Agar dance mein issue zyaada chhalaang lagata toh udd hi jaata (If I jumped more during the song, I would have flown away). I hope ki yeh romance @taapsee aur aapke dilon mein bhi zaroor tent lagayega (I hope this romance will definitely put up a tent in @taapsee and your hearts).”

“@arijitsingh, your voice made me sound like love, yet again. Cheers to @ipritamofficial, @swanandkirkire, @safirock and @ganeshacharyaa for the simplicity and energy of Lutt Putt Gaya. #DunkiDrop2 – #LuttPuttGaya song out now – https://bit.ly/LuttPuttGaya-Dunki #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st December, 2023,”

The song depicts how Hardy (Shah Rukh) falls for Manu (Taapsee Pannu) as she takes a stand for him. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover also play key roles in the film. Dunki is all set to hit cinemas on December 21.

What are your thoughts on Chris Gayle’s moves?

What are your thoughts on Chris Gayle's moves?