SRK’s Son Aryan Khan’s Stylish Baraat Dance in Jaipur Goes Viral, Fans Just Can’t Get Enough-WATCH

Aryan Khan has become the talk of the town, with a throwback viral video of him dancing at his friends' baraat in Jaipur.

Baraat Viral Video: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, recently lent a bit of glitz to a friend’s wedding ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Aryan Khan’s presence at the ceremony has made it to the headlines as his old video went viral on social media and became the talk of the town. The star kid was found standing in an antique-looking car among the crowd attending his friend’s Baraat. Aryan was spotted wearing a mustard yellow shirt paired with tan-coloured pants. He looked effortlessly fashionable, finishing his ensemble with a pair of black-shaded sunglasses. The star kid was seen in a video taking part in the Baraat ceremony, joining a group of his pals in wild celebrations. The group’s frenetic dance is the centrepiece of the video.

Old Video of Aryan Khan Re-surfaces on Internet-Watch

Users on social media discovered the video was old, and it quickly went viral. Watch video

Fans Reactions

Aryan Khan is known for keeping his low profile among the public. He is barely seen attending public events on occasion, attracting his fans and paparazzi with his charismatic and often reserved nature. As the video of the star kid went viral on the internet a social media user questioned the video’s legitimacy, claiming it was from 2022. “Picchle saal ka video hai.. aj kaha se mil gaya” (This is a video from last year… where did it suddenly surface today? (sic)). Another person wrote, “While such suspicions about the chronology of the clip abound, the video itself has gone viral on social media. “Also, few fans called his traditional look dapper and said, “Kya Kamal lag Rahe Ho?”, another wrote, “Like Father Like Son.”

Aryan Khan’s upcoming web series

Aryan Khan is also making waves in the industry with ‘Stardom,’ his web series that will mark his directorial debut. The release of Stardom is yet to be confirmed. According to rumors on the internet, the web series has cameos from Shah Rukh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol. It is supposed to be a fictionalized description of the Hindi cinema industry, starring Lakshya Lalwani. According to a source, the series’ filming is nearing completion. Aryan also wrote Stardom and is the show’s creator.

