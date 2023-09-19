Home

SS Rajamouli Announces New Film ‘Made in India’, Netizens Ask ‘Why Not Made in Bharat?’ – Here’s All About The ‘Biopic of Indian Cinema’

After the magnum success of RRR worldwide, SS Rajamouli takes a break from direction and presents his new film titled 'Made in India'. The promo of the film reveals that it's a biopic of the Indian cinema. But, netizens have a question.

All about Made in India movie: SS Rajamouli on Tuesday announced his new film, ‘Made in India’, a biopic of Indian cinema. The popular director revealed that he will be presenting the film and not directing it. ‘Made in India’ is likely to be a biopic on the father of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke, and will be a story told on a grand canvas. However, something about the title of the film irked the netizens.

Many social media users wrote about renaming the film as ‘Made in Bharat’ considering the speculations around the country being renamed soon by the BJP government. As soon as the announcement was made online by Rajamouli, netizens suggested that the name of the film should be ‘Bharat’ instead. The director took to X on Tuesday morning and wrote, “When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:) With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA… (sic).”

When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:) With immense pride,

Presenting MADE IN INDIA… pic.twitter.com/nsd0F7nHAJ — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 19, 2023

Check the reactions to SS Rajamouli’s announcement here:

Please change title to made in Bharat — Item (@ltemboyy_) September 19, 2023

Made in Bharat.. — Gargi (@Gargijii) September 19, 2023

Prabhas ko rakho isme to aur acchi chalegi❤️ — (@Bhaaratmaataa) September 19, 2023

Pride Of Indian Cinema making a Cinema of MADE IN INDIA — Sai Satish (@PROSaiSatish) September 19, 2023

After the mega success of RRR and touring the world including the Oscars with the film, Rajamouli was expected to announce his next directorial. He recently hinted at making Mahabharat for celluloid at an event where he was quizzed about his upcoming projects. However, there hasn’t been any official report regarding the same yet. The fans of the director have been waiting for his next directorial venture but Rajamouli seems to be on a break from directing for now

Meanwhile, Made in India is being helmed by National Award-winning director Nitin Kakkar. It will be released in six languages – Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Watch this space for more information on this anticipated project by Rajamouli!

