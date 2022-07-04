SS Rajamouli Upcoming Movie: Director SS Rajamouli has made three films and all of them are the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The filmmaker enjoys a 100 per cent success record like no other filmmaker in India and he has planned to take it to another level in the coming years. While speaking about his future plans as RRR completes 100 days at the Box Office, Rajamouli said he wants to make a grand film on the epic ‘Mahabharata’ one day.Also Read - Brahmāstra Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli Surprise Fans With Trailer Date

SS Rajamouli to make a film on Mahabharata

Speaking to Mint in his latest interview, SS Rajamouli revealed that he is always attracted to the stories that represent the diversity of Indian culture and glorify it. The director said Mahabharata is going to be extremely big for him and he needs to take some out before taking that road. "I want to make them bigger, bigger and better. And of course, I want to tell Indian stories to the rest of the world. 'The Mahabharata' (the epic Hindu poem) has been my long, long, long dream project, but it will take a long time for me to step into that ocean. Before I step into 'Mahabharata' I want to make maybe three or four films," he said.

SS Rajamouli breaks silence on Bollywood vs South film industry debate

Rajamouli also talked about the South vs Bollywood film debate and how more South Indian films are impressing the audience across the country as compared to the films made in the Hindi film industry. The director said Bollywood stopped 'catering to the masses' while the South film industry didn't. "They stopped catering to the masses. But there were a lot of people who wanted that massive action film, hardcore raw emotions kind-of thing. So what happened is south films started dubbing once social media and YouTube came in and people started watching those films," he explained.

Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) was the first film in recent times that brought in the trend of Pan-India releases and changed the way South Indian films were being looked at: as just regional language movies. Other movies like the KGF series, RRR, Pushpa and Vikram took this trend ahead.