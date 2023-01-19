Home

Entertainment

Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli Compares The Last Film Show With RRR, ‘It’s Disappointing…’

Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli Compares The Last Film Show With RRR, ‘It’s Disappointing…’

Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli recently broke his silence on The Last Film Show sent as India's official Oscar entry by Film Federation of India.

Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli Compares The Last Film Show With RRR, 'It's Disappointing...'

Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli’s epic action-drama RRR is getting rave reviews by the American film critics as Indian movie buffs have high hopes from the film. The Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer period film is among the five Indian films eligible to be nominated for Academy Awards 2023. Recently, the Film Federation of India (FFI) sent Pan Nalin’s Gujarati movie Chhello Show (The Last Film Show) as India’s official entry for Oscar 2023. Ever since then, netizens have been divided and have slammed the FFI for not choosing RRR as India’s official selection. Prior to the announcement by India’s film federation, it was speculated that either RRR or The Kashmir Files should be sent for the 95th Academy Awards. Now, Rajamouli has reacted to the same and shared his views.

RAJAMOULI BREAKS SILENCE ON CHHELLO SHOW SENT AS INDIA’S OFFICIAL OSCAR ENTRY

Ina n interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, the RRR director said, “Yeah, it is disappointing. But we are not the kind of people who would sit and brood on why it didn’t happen. What has happened has happened, and we should go forward with it. But I am happy because it (Chhello Show/ The Last Film Show) is also an Indian film and it has also been shortlisted for Oscars. I’m quite happy for it. Of course, everyone knew RRR had a much bigger chance. Here (in the US) everyone felt RRR had a bigger chance. But I don’t know how the committee (Film Federation of India), what are guidelines for the committee… I don’t know that and I can’t comment on that…”

RRR recently missed out at the final nominations at BAFTA 2023. The film was earlier shortlisted in the longlist under ‘Film not in English language’ category.

The NTR-Ram Charan starrer also has an extended cameo by Ajay Devgn and a special appearance by Alai Bhatt.

For more updates on RRR and SS Rajamouli, check out this space at India.com.