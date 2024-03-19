Home

SS Rajamouli Drops Major Update On SSMB 29, Promises Fans To Introduce Mahesh Babu To His Japanese Fans

Director and writer SS Rajamouli while making a trip to Japan, he promised to bring Mahesh Babu with him. The RRR director shares details about his upcoming project. Read along.

SS Rajamouli Drops Major Update On SSMB 29, Promises Fans To Introduce Mahesh Babu To His Japanese Fans

Hyderabad: RRR Director, SS Rajamouli recently revealed that he is set to introduce Mahesh Babu, to his fans in Japan, Rajamouli also shared details about his upcoming project SSMB 29, with Telugu actor Mahesh Babu. Rajamouli revealed a few interesting deets about the same, he informed that the film is currently in the “pre-production process”. A video shared by Glute.com shared the conversation with the director. Rajamouli also promised his fans that he would bring Mahesh Babu to Japan and have a meet-up in person. Read along to find more details.

SS Rajamouli Shares Major Updates On SSMB 29

SS Rajamouli visited Japan and attended a special screening of his blockbuster film RRR. Meanwhile, Rajamouli talked about his upcoming collaboration with Mahesh Babu. The director expressed, “We started my next film. We completed the writing, we are in the pre-production process…But we haven’t finished the casting yet. Only the main hero is locked, the protagonist of the film is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu, he is a Telugu actor (people hoot). Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast and during the release, I will bring him here, and I’ll introduce him to you. I’m sure you will love him as well (sic).”

Record Producer MM Keervani To Join Hands with Rajamouli

Earlier in January 2024, Vijayendra Prasad who wrote the script of Rajamouli’s upcoming direction, claimed that the film would have a budget of Rs 1000 crore. There have been speculations that Mahesh Babu made a trip to Germany for his collab with Rajamouli. There have been other rumours indicating that the film might follow the narrative of a Hollywood adventure series of Indiana Jones, and it might also portray a character similar to Hanuman.

SS Rajamouli is known for directing mega films like the Bahubali franchise, and his last released film RRR. Rajamouli’s perception of making films has been able to connect with the pan-India audience, meanwhile, several other films barely make an impact on a pan-India scale to name a few.

According to media reports, it is claimed that the Guntur Kaaram actor charges around Rs 60 – Rs 80 crore per film, but it is speculated that collaborating with Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu denied taking remuneration for the upcoming project, instead the two might have agreed to split the profits. However, the makers of the film have yet to make an official announcement.

Talking about SSMB 29, on the work front, it is expected that record producer, MM Keervani will be collaborating in the music segment. Keervani was awarded the Best Original Song, Naatu Naatu from Rajamouli’s epic RRR at the 95th Academy Awards. SSMB 29 is backed by KL Narayana under trade Durga Arts. Meanwhile, there are official announcements to be released from the makers.

Rajamouli Gets A Special Gift From 83-Year-Old Fan

Rajamouli took it to X/Twitter where she showed how an 83-year-old fan had gifted him a present on the success of RRR. Rajamouli captioned his post, “In Japan, they make origami cranes & gift them to their loved ones for good luck & health. This 83-year-old woman made 1000 of them to bless us because RRR made her happy. She just sent the gift and was waiting outside in the cold. Some gestures can never be repaid. Just grateful (sic).”

Are you excited to watch the next collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu? What are your thoughts on SSMB 29? Watch this space to get the latest updates on the development of Rajamouli’s upcoming project!

