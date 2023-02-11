Home

Entertainment

SS Rajamouli Elated as Steven Spielberg Heaps Praise on Jr NTR, Ram Charan And Alia Bhatt: ‘Beautiful And Extraordinary’

SS Rajamouli Elated as Steven Spielberg Heaps Praise on Jr NTR, Ram Charan And Alia Bhatt: ‘Beautiful And Extraordinary’

SS Rajamouli was beaming with joy and felt elated as filmmaker Steven Spielberg heaped Praise on Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt's performance in RRR.

SS Rajamouli Elated as Steven Spielberg Heaps Praise on Jr NTR, Ram Charan And Alia Bhatt: 'Beautiful And Extraordinary'

SS Rajamouli Elated as Steven Spielberg Praises RRR: SS Rajamouli is definitely on top of the world with all the international accolades coming for RRR. The filmmaker after having a brief interaction with James Cameron and Steven Spielberg, recently interviewed the latter. Spielberg’s The Fabelsman which released in India on February 10 is creating a lot of buzz at the Oscars 2023. The Spielberg directorial is considered to be one of the biggest contenders for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Rajamouli spoke at length with the filmmaker about his coming-of-age drama. The The Fabelsman director also lauded RRR and praised Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt’s performance in the magnum opus.

CHECK OUT SS RAJAMOULI’S INTERVIEW WITH STEVEN SPIELBERG:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

You may like to read

STEVEN SPIELBERG LAUDS JR NTR, RAM CHARAN AND ALIA BHATT

During his brief review of the epic-actioner, Spielberg said, “I thought your movie was outstanding… it was just amazing.” He added, “I couldn’t believe my eyes. For me, it was like eye candy. I thought the performances of Rama (Jr NTR), Ram (Charan) and Alia (Bhatt), the cast was just… and Alison Doody, my girl from (Indiana Jones and the) Last Crusade. In the movie, I was happy to see how you ended her story because she was so heinous as was her husband. Beautiful, visual style and extraordinary to look at and experience. Congratulations for RRR!” Rajamouli expressed his gratitude and stated “I can almost get up from the chair and do a dance – it means a lot to me.”

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo. The film’s song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category and is also nominated for the 95th Academy Awards.

For more updates on RRR and Steven Spielberg, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.