SS Rajamouli’s First Words as RRR Wins Golden Globes 2023 For ‘Naatu Naatu’ Song

Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli, director of RRR, couldn't control getting emotional as he won a Golden Globe Award for the 'Naatu Naatu' song in the film. Here's what he said afterward.

SS Rajamouli at Golden Globes 2023: The entire team of RRR couldn’t help getting emotional as the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won a Golden Globe Award in the ‘Best Original Song, Motion Picture’ category. SS Rajamouli, the director of the film, talked to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ right after winning the prestigious international award, and simply concluded by saying ‘”here will I put my trophy? In my heart (sic)!”

Rajamouli represented India at the Golden Globes red carpet in a black dhoti and kurta, with a red-bordered back shawl. The director also reacted to the scenes at LA’s iconic Chinese Theatre the previous night, where the audience started dancing to ‘Naatu Naatu’ on the aisles. “Isn’t that great? To take the audience out of their seats and make them dance,” he said. “I think it comes from the joy of film watching,” he added.

‘DON’T THINK AMERICA HAS EVER SEEN…’: RAJAMOULI ON ‘NAATU NAATU’ WINNING GOLDEN GLOBES 2023

Rajamouli went on to talk about how America is having its best time dancing to ‘Naatu Naatu’. He said, “I don’t think America has ever seen that kind of reaction from the audience. Back in India, we do. Humans are humans across the globe wherever they are (sic).”

Talking about the attention RRR is getting and the Oscar season buzz it has created, Rajamouli said: “It really feels great. In India, we make thousands of movies but we hardly get any recognition outside our country. If it puts the spotlight on our films and helps our filmmakers take our stories to the world, it’ll be really great.”

And who’ll be partying after the show? “My stars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, they’ll be having the most fun,” Rajamouli said. “I’m usually the guy who’s tensed up about whether everything is going to happen properly … and on time,” he added.

While RRR won in the Best Original Music category, the film lost its Golden Globes to ‘Argentina, 1985’ in the Best Non-English Language Film category. Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR also starred Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in important roles. The film shows the journey of two freedom fighters and their friendship as they stand up against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country. Our congratulations to the team!