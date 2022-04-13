KGF: Chapter 2 Star’s Special Bond With NTR’s Mom: Kannada sensation Yash is leaving no stones unturned while juggling between cities for KGF: Chapter 2 promotions. The actor who was recently in Hyderabad for promoting his magnum opus spoke about his friendly equation with Telugu celebrities. Yash revealed he has a special bond with RRR stars Ram Charan and Junior NTR.Also Read - KGF 2 Actor Yash on Comparison With Prabhas: I Always Avoid

Ram Charan Sent Homemade Food To Yash!

While speaking about RRR, Yash couldn't stop raving about SS Rajamouli's blockbuster. The Kannada action-star said that he was thrilled to bits watching the movie on-screen. According to Yash, he shared a great rapport with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the lead stars of Rajamouli's superhit action-drama. The KGF star revealed, "Whenever I am in Hyderabad on shooting-related trips, Ram Charan sends homemade food."

Yash Shares Special Bond With Jr NTR’s Mom

Yash told he had visited Jr NTR's home a couple of times and that the latter had personally invited him for dinner. The KGF actor said he was elated by the hospitality of the RRR actor's family, especially his mother. Yash said he would never forget the way NTR's mother welcomed and treated him for the rest of his life. He said, "NTR's mother especially is a sweetheart and received me so well. I guess it is the Kannada factor that helped us bond stronger." The actor further added, "NTR's mom belongs to Karnataka and hence could communicate well with me."

KGF: Chapter 2 is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

