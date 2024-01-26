Home

SS Rajamouli, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR and Other Tollywood Celebs Congratulate Chiranjeevi For Padma Vibhushan, Says ‘From Nowhere, a Boy…’

In 2006, Chiranjeevi received the Padma Bhushan, and on Thursday, he was honored with the Padma Vibhushan in recognition of his noteworthy contributions to Indian cinema.

South’s one of the most famous stars Chiranjeevi was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan award. On the eve of Republic Day, the Padma Awards 2024 were conferred, with the actor getting the Padma Vibhushan. As soon as the news of the actor receiving the award went online, a flood of congratulations messages started pouring in for him. However, it was not just the fans who congratulated the actor, also the celebs from the Tollywood industry and Chiranjeevi’s family also took to social media to laud his achievement. Chiranjeevi exemplifies that one can achieve significant success in the film industry without hailing from a star family, challenging the notion of being an ‘outsider.’

Pawan Kalyan, who is Chiranjeevi’s brother and also a renowned politician, shared a press note appreciating his brother for his acting skills. The press note read, “It has brought me immense joy that my elder brother Chiranjeevi, who made a place for himself in Indian cinema through sheer effort, has been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan.”

He further added, “Annayya (brother) entered into acting with much passion and gave his heart to every role and film that came his way. He won the audience’s hearts and established himself as a leading actor. My elder brother’s philanthropic forays have also become an example for many. I convey my heartfelt congratulations to Chiranjeevi for being selected for the Padma Vibhushan.”

Later, Baahubali 2 director SS Rajamouli also congratulated the Bhola Shankar actor with a similar praise. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the director wrote, “From nowhere, a boy who laid the first stone for Punadhirallu to becoming the recipient of the second-highest civilian award in India… Your journey inspires generations of Chiranjeevi Garu. Congratulations on receiving the Padma Vibhushan. @KChiruTweets.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

From nowhere, a boy who laid the first stone for Punadhirallu to becoming the recipient of the second-highest civilian award in India… Your journey inspires generations Chiranjeevi Garu. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Congratulations on receiving the Padma Vibhushan. @KChiruTweets — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 26, 2024

Jr NTR’s message for his father

Jr NTR, who is Chiranjeevi’s son also congratulated his father for the big achievement. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR also applauded former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu for the Padma Vibhushan. Taking to X, Jr NTR wrote, “Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu and @KChiruTweets Garu on receiving the Padma Vibhushan! Also, congratulations to all the recipients of the Padma Awards. May your remarkable achievement inspire generations to come…”

Take a look here:

Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu and @KChiruTweets Garu on receiving the Padma Vibhushan! Also, congratulations to all the recipients of Padma Awards. May your remarkable achievement inspire generations to come… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2024

Sai Dharam Tej Says, ‘Keeping Telugu pride high’

Taking to X account, actor Sai Dharam Tej, who is the nephew of Chiranjeevi, ventured into the realm of poetry and wrote, “Chiru is his name, Keeping Telugu pride high is his game. The remarkable civilian award #PadmaVibhushan honours. The one & only boss, the majestic, man & his unparalleled legacy. Hearty congratulations pedha mama (uncle) @KChiruTweets.”

Take a look at all the congratulatory messages here:

Chiru is his name,

Keeping Telugu Pride high is his game. The Remarkable Civilian Award #PadmaVibhushan honours

The One & Only BOSS,

The MAJESTIC,

The Man & his unparalleled legacy. Hearty Congratulations Pedha Mama @KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/W92uZIza6H — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) January 25, 2024

Padmavibhushan,

Megastar @KChiruTweets ❤️‍🔥 Congratulations Annaya 🤗

We Love you ❤️❤️❤️ — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 26, 2024

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi recently released his first statement after being conferred with Padma Vibhushan wherein he said “After hearing this news, I am speechless.”

