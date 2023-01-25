Home

Entertainment

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR And Others Pen Heartfelt Notes After Naatu Naatu’s Oscar 2023 Nomination – Check Viral Tweets

SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt reacted after 'Naatu Naatu' bagged an Oscars 2023 nomination for Best Song - Check out viral tweets from the RRR team!

RRR, the SS Rajamouli-directed historical action film, has made Indian cinema incredibly proud with its remarkable successes internationally. The song ‘Naatu Naatu,’ which won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song in 2023, has now achieved its greatest success to date by being nominated for an Academy Award. Following the announcement on Tuesday, actors Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt reacted.

SS RAJAMOULI’s HEARTFELT NOTE FOLLOWING NAATU NAATU’S OSCAR NOMINATION

SS Rajamouli, who is in awe over the Naatu Naatu song’s Oscar nomination, posted a heartfelt message on Twitter. He wrote, “My peddanna got an Oscar nomination for his song in my film.. I can’t ask for more… I am currently doing Naatu Naatu more vigorously than Tarak and Charan… Chandra Bose garu..Congratulations…Oscar stage meedha mana paata…thank you. Prem master, your contribution to the song is invaluable..my personal Oscar goes to you.. Bhairava’s BGM is what inspired me to go ahead with Naatu Naatu, after hesitating for a long time. Love you Bhairi babu..Super energetic vocals by Rahul and Bhairava enhanced the song. The main reason is Tarak and Charan’s sync and style. They danced their way into the hearts of audiences across the globe.. Sorry for the torture. But I will not hesitate to do it again…* I never dreamt of an Oscar, even in my wildest dream! It is the fans of Naatu Naatu and RRR who believed in it. They instilled the idea in our minds and pushed us forward. A big hug to you all the crazy fans.. It was only possible because of the tireless and relentless efforts of Karthikeya. Proud of you Karth.. My brothers at Walls & Trends worked 24×7 giving shoutouts and made sure that everyone heard about the film and the song. Thank you Pradeep, Harsha and Chaitanya. Efficiently handled by Accolade, Variance, Potentate, Divergent and Cinetic … Thank you… One more step to go…”

SS Rajamouli’s Heartfelt Note

RAM CHARAN, JR NTR AND ALIA BHATT REACT TO RRR’s OSCAR NOMINATION

Ram Charan congratulated the entire team of RRR and wrote, “What brilliant news! Truly an honour to see “Naatu Naatu” nominated for the Oscars. Another very proud moment for us & India. Well deserved @MMKeeravaani Garu, @SSRajamouli Garu, my brother @tarak9999 and the entire team of #RRR🙏 All love ❤️”

Jr NTR’s congratulatory message for RRR’s team read, “Congratulations @MMKeeravaani Garu and @boselyricist Garu on achieving another well-deserved and monumental feat… This song will forever hold a special place in my heart. @ssrajamouli @alwaysramcharan #RRRMovie #NaatuNaatu #Oscars95”

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story and dropped heart emojis on RRR’s Oscar nomination post.

The music composer MM Keeravani, who received a great deal of affection and acclaim for his song ‘Naatu Naatu,’ congratulated the RRR team on Twitter. He wrote, “Congratulations to my team !! Big hugs to all 🤗.”

Congratulations to my team !! Big hugs to all 🤗 pic.twitter.com/S8g6v1Ubyv — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 24, 2023

Prior to this, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. The song also received the same category’s Critics’ Choice Award. Additionally, the movie won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. RRR, also starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran, made Rs 1200 globally.

Congratulations to the entire team of RRR!