A day before actor Ram Charan’s birthday, team RRR has given him a gift. A fresh poster has been released for one of the biggest movies of the year, RRR. This poster depicts Ram Charan’s fierce look and shows Charan’s Alluri Seetharama Raju character with his bow and arrow. In the poster, the actor can be seen aiming at the sky dressed in a saffron dhoti. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Row: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali And Others Issued Summons

Director Rajamouli took to Twitter, sharing the poster and wrote, “The man of bravery, honour and integrity. Presenting my #AlluriSitaRamaraju to you all… #RRR #RRRMovie (sic),” with a fire emoji. Also Read - 1 Ramayana, Many Movies: From Prabhas to Akshay Kumar - List of People Making Films on Lord Ram

The same poster was then shared by Ram Charan who mentioned that it is a privilege for him to play the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju, a Telugu freedom fighter. “Bravery, honour and integrity. A man who defined it all! It’s my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju (sic)”, he wrote.

RRR is movie based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.

The movie is currently in the last leg of its shooting and was initially supposed to hit screens in January this year. However, the release was then postponed because of the pandemic. RRR is now scheduled to hit screens in multiple languages on October 13 this year.