Chennai: It is actor Ram Charan's birthday today and his RRR team made sure that they make this day special for the Telugu superstar.

After wrapping up the shooting for the day, the RRR team gave a grand surprise to Ram Charan and celebrated his birthday on the sets. They burst crackers and also had a cake-cutting ceremony. Not just this, but with the help of a JCB, they erected a banner that read, "HBD Ram Charan". Director SS Rajamouli, his son Karthikeya and the entire RRR team was part of this celebration.

The official Twitter handle of RRR shared the video and wrote, "A little surprise to our sweetest Ramaraju on our sets last night… We hope you loved it, @alwaysramcharan. #HBDRamCharan #RRRMovie (sic)."

Take a look at some more pictures from Ram Charan’s birthday celebration on the sets of RRR:

Had a blast celebrating our RAMA RAJU’s birthday on the sets last night…:) Wishing you a BLOCKBUSTERRR YEAR ahead. @alwaysramcharan 🔥❤️ #HBDRamCharan #AlluriSitaRamaRaju pic.twitter.com/2xX4zp9fjo — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 27, 2021

Yesterday, team RRR also released a poster depicting Ram Charan’s fierce look and shows Charan’s Alluri Seetharama Raju character with his bow and arrow. In the poster, the actor can be seen aiming at the sky dressed in a saffron dhoti.

RRR is a movie based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.