SS Rajamouli's most awaited film, RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan is expected to break Baahubali's record, which still remains the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema. The period drama set in the 1900s has been getting offers from exhibitors across India to bag the theatrical rights. A trade source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "The RRR team has received offers from Independent distributors from different territories of Southern states which amounts to Rs 348 crore. It's going to be the biggest deal in the history of Telugu cinema, defeating the pre-release business of Bahubali 2, which had collected approximately Rs 215 crore from the South speaking states."

The rs 348 crore offer is for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam version of the film. The Hindi version will be released by AA Films (Anil Thadani) on a commission basis. The rights are generally valued around Rs 100 crore but if the deal gets sealed, the release of the film just from the worldwide theatrical rights will be over Rs 500 crore, which also increases the volume of the Rajamouli directorial.



As per the Pinkvilla report, theatrical rights offers for South Indian versions are, Andhra Pradesh: Rs 165 crore, Nizam: Rs 75 crore, Tamil Nadu: Rs 48 crore, Karnataka: Rs 45 crore, Kerala: Rs 15 crore, which makes it approximately 348 crore.

The film features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and several others in important roles. The period drama narrates a fictional tale of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. The film is being made on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore. It is all set to hit screens on October 13.