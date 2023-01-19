Home

Entertainment

SS Rajamouli’s RRR Gets Snubbed at BAFTA 2023 Final Nominations

SS Rajamouli’s RRR Gets Snubbed at BAFTA 2023 Final Nominations

SS Rajamouli's RRR has recently been snubbed at BAFTA 2023 final nominations in the 'Film not in English language' category.

SS Rajamouli's RRR Gets Snubbed at BAFTA 2023 Final Nominations

RRR Snubbed at BAFTA 2023: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR created history by winning the Best Foreign Language Film award at Critics Choice Award 2023. The epic blockbuster also bagged the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. RRR composer MM Keerawani was hailed by celebs after his glorious win. However, RRR fans were left shattered as the film has missed out from the final nominees list at BAFTA 2023. Expectations have been sky high from the Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer period action-drama. The film has broken the record of Rajnikanth starrer Muthu in Japan and is being well received in the United States. The audiences have been grooving to Naatu Naatu and the film’s grand VFX is also being lauded. While fans were much excited about the film’s Academy Award Nominations, the recent snub at BAFTA may be a setback for many.

RRR MISSES OUT AT BAFTA 2023 FINAL NOMINATIONS LIST

RRR was shortlisted in the longlist under ‘Film not in English language’ category at BAFTA 2023. But the Rajamouli directorial failed to make it to the final list in the same category. The final nominees for BAFTA 2023 are All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina,1985, Corsage, Decision To Leave, and The Quiet Girl.

RRR also has a special appearance by Alia Bhatt and an extended cameo by Ajay Devgn. The film was also appreciated by Marvel director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange).

For more updates on RRR, check out this space at India.com.