Home

Entertainment

SS Rajamouli’s RRR Praised by Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Director: ‘It Looks Really Cool’

SS Rajamouli’s RRR Praised by Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Director: ‘It Looks Really Cool’

SS Rajamouli's RRR was recently praised by Shazam! Fury Of The Gods director David F Landberg as he spoke about Indian cinema.

SS Rajamouli's RRR Praised by Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Director: 'It Looks Really Cool'

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Director Praises RRR: SS Rajamouli’s historical actioner RRR continues creating new milestones even after its grand victory at the 95th Academy Awards. Post Naatu Naatu‘s win for MM Keeravani and Kaal Bhairava in the Best Original Song category, netizens can’t stop raving about the epic-action-drama. Now, the film has been praised by Shazam! Fury Of The Gods director David F Sandberg. The movie was lauded by Marvel directors James Gunn and Scott Derrickson. Russo Brothers and Ridley Scott also heaped praise on the Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer. However, it was James Cameron and Steven Spielberg’s appreciation for the period-drama that broke the internet. Now, DC filmmaker David Sandeberg, who is all geared up for Shazam sequel spoke about RRR and his keen interest towards exploring Indian cinema.

DAVID SANDBERG CALLS ‘RRR’ ‘AMAZING’ AND ‘COOL’

David, in an interaction with India Today said “I ‘m not super familiar, to be honest. That’s sort of a blind spot of mine that I need to see more in Indian cinema. I’ve seen a little. For example, I saw a horror movie a while ago. I forgot the title of it. But everyone has been talking about RRR, which I haven’t actually watched as yet. But, I have to because, from what I’ve seen, it looks amazing. I mean, it seems really cool. So that’s something I need to watch more of.”

You may like to read

DAVID SANDBERG CONVEYS SPECIAL MESSAGE FOR INDIAN FANS

While dedicating his message for Indian fans, the filmmakers revealed about Shazam! Fury Of The Gods and told “This movie is much bigger than the first one. It’s made on a bigger budget and we have all these monsters to fight against. The one thing I’m really happy about in this movie is the sound and the visuals. So, it works really well in a theater and I think if you liked the first one, I think you will love this one. Definitely.”

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is releasing on March 17, 2023 in India.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo and also has a special appearance by Alia Bhatt.

For more updates on SS Rajamouli and RRR, check out this space at India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.