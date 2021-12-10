RRR’s OTT Release: After the overwhelming response to the trailer of period action-drama film ‘RRR,’ SS Rajamouli and his team appeared giddy. The trailer, which was released on Thursday, was even shown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana theatres. The star cast of the movie also interacted with the media in Mumbai during the trailer launch event. ‘RRR’ will be available on Netflix and ZEE5 only after at least 90 days from the theatrical premiere,” Jayanti Lal Gada remarked when asked about the film’s OTT/Digital release.Also Read - RRR’s Mumbai Trailer Launch: S.S Rajamouli Feels Confident of His Upcoming Fictional Drama

For the first time, Tollywood celebrities Ram Charan and Jr NTR feature in a historical film set in the 1920s. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, and Shriya Saran are among the prominent players in RRR. Also Read - RRR Trailer Launch: Alia Bhatt Can't Stop Blushing When Asked If 'R' Is Lucky For Her | Watch

Take a look at Alia and Ajay arriving for the RRR trailer launch in Mumbai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)



The makers are currently occupied with the promotional activities. Rajamouli and his whole team are to travel to important cities in India, to promote the visual wonder- ‘RRR’. MM Keeravani is the music composer, while DVV Danayya is bankrolling the movie under DVV Entertainments. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Serves a Jaw Dropping Look in a Red Saree With Sequin Blouse for RRR's Trailer Launch

‘RRR’ is slated for its huge release on January 7, 2022. It is a multi-lingual movie.

(With inputs from IANS)