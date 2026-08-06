SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi faces another leak as Mahesh Babu’s intense action clip goes viral

Another leaked clip from SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited project has caught the internet’s attention. The latest video features Mahesh Babu performing an action sequence, adding to the growing excitement surrounding the ambitious film.

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Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi video leak leaves fans stunned (PC: Twitter)

A new video said to be from SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi has sparked fresh discussion online after it spread across social media. The clip is believed to feature Mahesh Babu during a high-intensity action sequence and has appeared just a couple of days before his birthday on August 8, when fans were hoping for an official update from the makers. While the production team has not confirmed whether the footage is genuine, the leak has once again shifted attention towards the film’s security. Over the past several months Varanasi has repeatedly made headlines because of unofficial photos and videos surfacing online before planned announcements.

Viral action clip from Mahesh Babu starrer creates buzz among fans

The latest leaked video is believed to be from the much-awaited Varanasi ghat action sequence. In the short clip Mahesh Babu appears with blood on his face and clothes during what looks like a major fight scene. Fans quickly began sharing the footage across different social media platforms with many claiming it could be one of the biggest action moments in the film.

The makers have not reacted to the clip so far and there has been no official confirmation about whether the video is authentic. Even so the footage has generated massive excitement because it offers what many believe is another glimpse into Rajamouli’s ambitious project.

See Mahesh Babu’s viral clip from Varanasi set here

Bro varanasi leaked video pic.twitter.com/Zi3Ix1lfa5 — Chaitu Maxx (@ChaituMaxx) August 6, 2026

Another leak before Mahesh Babu’s birthday

Ever since SS Rajamouli announced Varanasi the film has struggled to stay away from leaks. The latest video has surfaced only days before fans were expecting a special birthday update for Mahesh Babu on August 8.

This is not the first time content from the film has appeared online without permission. Earlier the announcement glimpse photographs from the sets and Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s first look also found their way onto the internet before their official release. These repeated leaks have become an unexpected talking point surrounding the film.

Before this latest video another alleged leak connected to the Ugrabhatti Caves sequence had also attracted attention. The visuals showed a large set with massive rock structures carved stone pillars and blue-screen installations designed for extensive visual effects work.

SS Rajamouli Shares fresh details about the film

Recently SS Rajamouli revealed that Varanasi is designed as a globe-spanning adventure. According to the filmmaker the journey begins in the holy city of Varanasi before moving across Antarctica Africa and ancient Rome through a time-travel storyline. The story eventually returns to Varanasi creating a large-scale cinematic experience.

Rajamouli also confirmed that around 80 percent of the filming has already been completed. He revealed that the biggest action sequences have been wrapped while shooting and post-production are progressing at the same time to maintain the planned schedule.

More about Varanasi

Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in leading roles. The film marks Rajamouli’s first collaboration with Mahesh Babu and several important scenes are being shot using IMAX cameras to deliver a grand visual experience. The film is currently scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7 2027.