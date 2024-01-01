Home

A cute video of Sshura Khan receiving a proposal from Arbaaz Khan a few days before her wedding went viral on social media - WATCH

Sshura Khan Drops an Adorable Proposal Video, Arbaaz Khan Says 'On My Knees Feeling So So High' - WATCH

A private nikah ceremony took place at the Mumbai home of Arpita Khan’s home where actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and makeup artist Sshura Khan, exchanged wedding vows. A recent video of Arbaaz popping the question to Shura was shared by the new bride. In the adorable proposal video, Sshura couldn’t help but turn red evidently as Arbaaz popped the question to her in front of their families. He presented her with a massive bouquet and we went like AWWW. They were accompanied by Arpita Khan, Arbaaz’s sister and Arhaan, Arbaaz’s kid. Sshura captioned the proposal video, “From saying YES on the 19th and getting Married on the 24th Dec…That was quick @arbaazkhanofficia..Alhumdulilah..”

Arbaaz Khan Proposes Lady Love Sshura Khan – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sshura Khan (@sshurakhan)

Arbaaz quickly reacted to the video and wrote, “On my knees feeling so so HIGH ❤️❤️ (sic).” TV actor Ridhima Pandit wrote, “Adorable.. God bless you both.” Tina Dutta wrote, “Kissiki naazar na laage.. you deserve the best always.. such a pure loving soul you’re.. and soo humble ❤️❤️(sic).” Ravi Dubey also dropped a heart emoji. The social media reacted to the adorable video. One of them wrote, “Beautiful, may your relation be protected and blessed.” While another commented, “o happy to see you in love… @arbaazkhanofficial you’re very lucky to have shuruuu.” The third one wrote, “Congratulations to both of you May Allah bless you & give you More happiness & success 😍❤️ (sic).”

Several pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony went viral on social media. A video of Salman Khan dancing to his songs during the wedding of Arbaaz and Shura Khan gained prominence on social media. He shook his leg to the song ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain‘ from ‘Dabangg‘ on Instagram. Sshura Khan, Arhaan Khan, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri were also seen dancing with him. The guests grooved to singer Harshdeep Kaur’s rendition of the song ‘Dil Diya Gallan,’ especially Salman Khan during the wedding ceremony.

Arbaaz shared beautiful pictures with his wife Sshura on Instagram. His bride donned a floral peach-coloured lehenga for D-day and he looked dapper in a floral bandhgala with beige pants. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh, Riddhima Pandit, and Raveena Tandon were also present during Arbaaz and Sshura’s nikah ceremony. Arbaaz was surrounded by media over his impending nuptials as he visited the Mumbai Police annual function, Umang, the day before his wedding.

(With ANI inputs)

