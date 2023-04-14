Home

SSMB29: Vijayendra Prasad recently revealed if SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's epic-adventure is based on Ramayana or has any connection to Lord Hanuman.

SSMB29: The hype around SS Rajamouli’s under-production epic-adventure SSMB29 is increasing manifolds as the makers are about to start the shooting. There are a lot of media speculations and fan theories doing the rounds regarding the magnum opus. The global success of RRR and Naatu Naatu‘s Oscar win in the Best Original Song category have brought laurels to Indian cinema. Rajamouli, MM Keeravani and Kaala Bhairava were praised by James Cameron and Steven Spielberg for their incredible artistry. Now, that the RRR director is teaming up with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, expectations are sky high from the duo. It was recently reported by multiple media portals that Mahesh Babu’s character in the film is inspired by Lord Hanuman. Now, the film’s writer and Rajamouli’s father has reacted to the reports.

VIJAYENDRA PRASAD SPILLS-THE-BEANS ON SSMB29

As the news about Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu’s adventure-actioner being based on Ramayana them took the internet by storm, Vijayendra Prasad responded in one of his interactions. Entertainment portal Pinkvilla had earlier claimed “SS Rajamouli loves to take inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata. He makes films rooted in Indian culture and his next with Mahesh Babu will be no different. While the film is an African Jungle Adventure, Mahesh Babu’s character will have traits similar to Lord Hanuman, who also has a history of fight against all odds in the jungles. In-fact, even trajectory of the character will follow the route of Ramayana, but with a spin given in by SS Rajamouli.” Vijayendra Prasad has however said that there is no truth in these reports. He told ETimes, “No, his character is not based on Lord Hanuman, or any mythological character.” Rajamouli often takes inspirations from stories of Ramayana, Mahabharata, Amar Chitra Katha and Chandamama. He has often spoken about his love for ancient texts and the adventurous stories about kings, victory of good over evil. His epic sagas have not just been PAN (popular across nation) India successes but also been well received by the global audiences.

RAJAMOULI PREPS FOR HIS AMBITIOUS ACTION-ADVENTURE WITH MAHESH BABU

Rajamouli arranged a six-month long workshop for several departments. The Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu collaboration is expected to feature extensive visual effects, and therefore, workshops on VFX composition, usage of green screens, and other related aspects as well. Speculations are rife that the Mahesh Babu starrer action-adventure would be even more larger-than-life than RRR and Baahubali series. Recently, in an interaction with the media in America, Rajamouli told that his upcoming film features Telugu cinema’s prominent star, Mahesh. He also revealed that his film is an adventure flick that draws inspiration from Indiana Jones but is set in a more contemporary and expansive backdrop. SSMB29 will also have some high-octane action sequences comprising Mahesh Babu.

There have been a lot of rumours about the cast of SSMB29. It is being speculated that Deepika Padukone and Jenna Ortega could also join Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu in their roller coaster journey. However, an ETimes report opined “Only Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli have been decided. Any other addition to the cast or crew you read about is manufactured. Mahesh Babu plays a contemporary character in a the fast-paced jungle adventure.” SSMB29 might be a trilogy, like Brahmastra, Vijayendra Prasad revealed in an interview, as reported by Filmy Focus.

Although Mahesh Babu had expected the original title announcement on Ugadi, the same didn’t happen. The producers later tweeted that the announcement would be made at the right time.

