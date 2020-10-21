The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty along with Sushant Singh Rajput’s house staff Dipesh Sawant and house manager Samuel Miranda in September. After getting bail in the drugs nexus case, Dipesh Sawant moved to the Bombay High Court and filed a petition against NCB before being produced in a local court. He alleged that his fundamental rights have been violated as the NCB officials failed to produce him before the metropolitan magistrate court within 24 hours. Dipesh Sawant has been accused of interacting with peddlers and procuring drugs, allegedly on behalf of Sushant Singh Rajput, and has been charged under Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty in Bigg Boss: TV Actor Says Her Entry in House Can Clear Confusion About SSR

As per Dipesh's petition, the NCB took him in their custody from his residence in suburban Chembur on September 4 at around 10 pm, but he was produced before the magistrate on September 6 afternoon some 36 hours later. The petition also alleged the NCB wrongly recorded he was arrested on September 5 at 8 pm. Dipesh Sawant has also demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and appropriate action against the officials of the agency.

Dipesh, in his statement, had said that: "In Sept 2018, I came in contact with Sushant Singh Rajput through one of my known Rishikesh Pawar. At that period of time Sushant sir was residing at Little heights apartment I met Sushant sir and started working with him on his Dream Project, where he had listed down his 50 dreams and wanted to shoot while achieving those dreams. I used to come to do my work as said and I use to leave for my home. Afterwards, Kushal Zaveri who was Director/Manager of Sushant sir at that time asked me to reside with Sushant sir in his apartment. So I started living and working with him."

At present, Showik Chakraborty is inside the jail as his custody has been extended till November 3, 2020. Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by Bombay High Court on October 7.