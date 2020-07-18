Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been speaking against many Bollywood biggies in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, once again spoke unabashedly in the matter. In her latest interview with the Republic TV, the actor took a few names and called them Bollywood’s ‘suicide gang.’ She once again accused a few people from the industry of abetment of suicide. Kangana also confirmed that she was indeed summoned by the Mumbai Police in the case but she told the police that she was in Manali and won’t be able to visit the police station. Also Read - Adhyayan Suman Lauds Kangana Ranaut For Fighting Nepotism in Industry, Says 'Hats off to Her'

On Friday night, the talented actor and director asserted that one should question Mumbai Police over not summoning Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt in the case yet. She went on to say that if whatever she has said in the SSR death case so far, is somehow found false or if she has said anything that can't be proven, she will return her Padma Shri honour to the government.

Kangana said, "They summoned me, and I asked them too, that I'm in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can't testify, which I can't prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri. I don't deserve it. I am not that person who will go on record (to make such statements), and everything that I have said is in the public domain."

On Saturday morning, filmmaker Aditya Chopra recorded his statements with the Mumbai Police in the SSR case. The popular producer-director was reportedly questioned for four hours by the Bandra police.

After Sushant allegedly died by suicide on June 14, his fans and admirers have been demanding a CBI inquiry in the case suspecting a foul play. However, Mumbai Police have ruled out the possibility of the foul play and have so far questioned over 35 people in the case. On Friday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh refused to conduct a CBI probe and mentioned that the Mumbai Police is enough to invest the case.