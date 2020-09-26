The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Kshitij Ravi Prasad, an employee of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions after hours of interrogation. According to Times Now, Kshitij was evasive during his questioning and his answers were allegedly unsatisfactory. He was also asked about the video of Karan Johar’s 2019 party at his residence. Kshitij was taken to the NCB office after drugs were found at his place during the raid. Kshitij bought huge amounts of drugs regularly. Also Read - Drug Cartel Case: Netizens Support Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Trend #IStandWithDeepika, #IStandWithShraddha

When the NCB officials visited his home to raid they found marijuana and small amounts of weed. They have seized drugs and interrogated him and later detained him.

Dharma Productions is owned by filmmaker Karan Johar. KJo has issued a statement saying "I would like to place on record that I do not know these individuals personally and neither of these two individuals are "aides" or "close aides". NEITHER I, NOR DHARMA PRODUCTIONS CAN BE MADE RESPONSIBLE FOR WHAT PEOPLE DO IN THEIR PERSONAL LIVES. THESE ALLEGATIONS DO NOT PERTAIN TO DHARMA PRODUCTIONS. I wish to further state that Mr. Anubhav Chopra is not an employee at Dharma Productions. He was briefly associated with us for only two months in the capacity of 2nd assistant director for a film, between November 2011 and January 2012 and as assistant director for the short film in January 2013. He has thereafter never been associated with Dharma Productions for any other project. Mr. Kshitij Ravi Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment (sister concern of Dharma Productions) in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which eventually did not materialise".