There were reports in 2018 stating that Sushant Singh Rajput misbehaved with her Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi and she leveled #MeToo allegations against the late actor. As the news surfaced, both the actors cleared the air and gave statements. Sanjana Sanghi had also revealed why it took her some time to clarify that the claims were absolutely baseless. Sanghi said that she was in the United States and there was no network. Also Read - Sharad Pawar on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Let SSR Probe Not go The Dr Narendra Dabholkar Way

Now, in an interview with ETimes, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Samuel Haokip reacted to #MeToo allegations on SSR and revealed how he felt that Sanjana Sanghi should have cleared it early. He said, “#MeToo by Sanjana Sanghi, if it’s proper then I understand, and if it’s not true and just propaganda spread by someone, then she should have just spoken about it.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Likely to Visit Late Actor’s Bandra House Today

Earlier, SSR’s Pavitra Rishta director and friend Kushal Zaveri had called out Sanjana Sanghi for her delayed response and now Samuel, too, addressed the same. Haokip added, “But then she claims that she was in the States and there was no network. We live in this 21st century where we can get free wifi in foreign locations as well. It was such a big allegation on Sushant and this movie, so Sanjana should have cleared it.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI to Leave For Mumbai Today, no Review Petition From Maha-Govt

He further said, “It was such a big allegation on Sushant and this movie, so Sanjana should have cleared it. People might not be talking about it as it’s not related to the CBI probe angle but this is something that I want to know as even I need a closure. If something like this can happen with Sushant then am such a small person.”

When Samuel Haokip was asked if he was happy with CBI taking over the case, he said, “I am happy as it has been a while since Sushant’s fans from all over the world have been asking for a CBI probe in the matter and it’s not just for the family but also for the accused people as well. Once the truth comes out then all these fans and the family will get closure. And this verdict is one step towards closure, especially for the family.”

Meanwhile, Samuel suggested that Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were in love and it all started with Kedarnath but they went their separate ways when Sonchiriya flopped.